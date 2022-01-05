Land use bylaws changed for developments

ARICHAT: Richmond County is making changes to land use bylaws to make way for an apartment complex and a new business.

During the regular monthly meeting on Dec. 20, Richmond Municipal Council gave first reading to an application by SRD International Ltd. to amend the Isle Madame Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use Bylaw to allow multi-unit and grouped dwellings that are able to access municipal water and sewer services.

Because the proposed development is a watershed area, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson noted there were concerns with possible environmental impacts.

“Single unit family dwellings can be built within this zoning, or multi-unit dwellings can’t, at the present moment,” District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said. “So this would change it, in order to allow for multi-unit buildings that would be built there, however, one stipulation would be, they would be required to hook up to municipal water and sewer, rather than the possibility of a cluster septic system.”

Because of considerations for the watershed, Sampson said other stipulations disallowed outdoor oil tanks, as well as any fuel storage over 25 litres.

SRD is planning to build 12 apartment units on two lots along Grandique Road in Arichat, and needs to extend municipal water and sewer lines to the development.

In response to another recommendation from the Planning Advisory Committee, council gave first reading to an amendment to the St. Peter’s Land Use Bylaw rezoning map for the rear portion of a lot at 9959 Granville Street, from Residential Village (R-1) to Downtown Commercial (C-1).

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said All County Construction Limited will be located between the RBC branch and the former gym in St. Peter’s.

“I think the developer was looking to have a kitchen cabinet making company, so he’s looking to use that building, and have that building for his business,” Sampson told council. “One of the major concerns was the traffic, and the flow of trucks backing in or out of that area but having discussions with the (St. Peter’s Village Commission) it was okay.”

Samson said noise concerns were also dealt with.

“The noise issue, or anything like that, he had addressed that and said that, most of the time, it was just going to be regular work hours. It was not like they were going to pull any 24 hour, two 12 hour shifts, and there could be noise and all that stuff. I think he addressed some, or most of the concerns that were there.”

Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson noted that the Eastern District Planning Commission approves of the changes.

“You look at the location, but then you also look at (the EDPC’s) support of this change in the bylaw,” she said. “To me, both of those parts together, makes sense to approve this and move it forward to the consultation stage.”

For both amendments, council will hold public hearings in the new year on dates yet to be determined.