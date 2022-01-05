ARICHAT: The municipality has reached an agreement with employees who are part of the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU).

During an in-camera session at the conclusion of the Dec. 20 regular monthly meeting, Richmond Municipal Council approved its first collective bargaining agreement with Local 161 of the NSGEU.

When contacted, both the union and Warden Amanda Mombourquette declined further comment, with the NSGEU noting that it will provide more details and terms of the contract once it is signed.

The Nova Scotia Labour Board oversaw a June 25 vote at the Municipality of the County of Richmond’s administrative building in Arichat involving 22 municipal employees who were asked whether they wanted to become members of the NSGEU. The group includes workers in the administration, finance, public works, and recreation departments.

After the union was first contacted by the municipal employees last year, two meetings were held and municipal staff signed cards requesting they join the NSGEU, which prompted the union to make an application to the province’s labour board triggering last June’s vote.