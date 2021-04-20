Landowners felt they weren’t consulted over Biodiversity Act: warden

ANTIGONISH: The warden of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish says he was delighted to see the provincial government make changes to the Biodiversity Act.

“The original bill, there was a lot of concern from landowners across the county,” Warden Owen McCarron told The Reporter. “I pretty much got calls from every corner of the county, other councillors did as well.”

Following the county’s regular monthly council meeting on April 13, MLAs passed Nova Scotia’s Biodiversity Act in Halifax late that evening.

McCarron suggested he heard a number of concerns that the enforcement of the act was going to be very wide-ranging, and extensive inspection powers would have been granted, allowing people to go on other people’s property without a warrant to collect samples, as well as penalties ranging from $500,000 for an individual to $1 million for a corporation.

“These types of measures seem to be, almost unrealistic,” he said. “And there wasn’t a huge amount of consultation; the consultations happened in the middle of the summer, we were still in the early days of COVID.”

Entering into a consultation process when the province did, didn’t give the public a true opportunity to fully participate, McCarron said.

“Municipalities were given a one day notice on that consultation, and so therefore a very unrealistic time frame,” he said. “And we felt there was quite an overreach of power given to the minister.”

The warden advised private landowners across the province, which amounts to 70 per cent of the province’s land, all stepped up together.

“With not a lot of consultation, landowners felt very much targeted,” McCarron said. “And then for the government to completely disregard that, during a time of a pandemic, seemed to be out of step with how Nova Scotians work.”

Last month during March’s regular council meeting, councillors passed a motion to send a letter to the province to air their concerns with the original bill.

“This is something that gained a lot of traction quick,” McCarron added. “So we were happy to see the language change significantly in the bill, and really took out the areas of concern.”