HALIFAX: The province of Nova Scotia is trying to create a pathway for small businesses and individuals looking to clean, renewable energy by making amendments to the Electricity Act.

Deputy Minister of Energy and Mines, Simon d’Entremont told The Reporter in a phone interview on April 16, they were making changes to the Electricity Act that will allow government to design new regulations, advancing solar energy two-fold.

“We’re seeing interest from apartment building owners, small businesses who have climate change aspirations, they want change, they want to do something,” d’Entremont said. “But right now, the system doesn’t really allow them to have that, so we want to create a path for business to have access to solar.”

The other pillar the provincial government is looking to advance is the community solar or shared solar avenue, d’Entremont noted.

According to a media release from the province, the new Shared Solar Program will reduce barriers to solar adoption for communities and businesses. It will also allow those renting an apartment to adopt solar energy through a shared ownership or subscription model.

These changes will allow the potential for more inter-municipal partnerships being created on shared solar projects, like the Alternative Resource Energy Authority (AREA) that includes the Towns of Berwick, Mahone Bay, Riverport and Antigonish, which all own their own utility.

“Municipal participation in community solar is an excellent way for towns to generate new revenue and save money, at the least cost to ratepayers, as we transition to clean energy,” Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said in the release.

Under the new program, municipalities, First Nation bands, co-ops, and not-for-profits can create community solar gardens which can help reduce energy poverty and directly benefit communities, the province said, noting amendments will also allow non-residential customers to scale up their solar installations while still benefiting from the program.

The deputy minister indicated what they’re hoping to achieve is a mechanism where people can virtually own a solar panel by participating in a group of interested individuals, or in a co-op.

“For example, you could virtually own a solar panel and have that reflected in your bill,” d’Entremont said. “There was no path right now for you to have your virtual ownership reflected in your electricity bill, and the ownership model for that doesn’t have a clear regulatory path.”

Currently, the path to solar ownership, he said, involves owning a home, having solar panels, or investing in a community solar farm.

“But that creates an uneven divide in homeowners versus not, and people with higher income versus a more modest income,” d’Entremont explained.

Not only is it about reducing electricity costs, additionally, he suggested it’s about advancing climate policy by reducing carbon footprints, creating green jobs all across the province, as well as the social benefits.

“For example, a good place to put a community solar garden would be on a formerly contaminated site,” d’Entremont said. “A contaminated site has a higher odds than usual being located next to a low-income community, a marginalized community, because of environmental discrimination.”

What a great opportunity, he said, to give that community a first crack at getting the benefits of something like this.

“Many people are motivated by their ambition to personally, in their own lives, reduce the use of energy that they believe that they feel contributes to climate change, and more and more people are becoming economically motivated,” d’Entremont said. “Even without an economic motivation, people have ambition to make their contribution to climate change and reduce their own footprint that they’re creating in their lives and feel good about doing so.”

Now that changes changes have been made to legislation, it is now up to the province to consult stakeholders, including energy providers, solar installers, community groups, businesses groups, and anyone who wants to have their voice heard.

“People will say what if and what about and what happens when,” d’Entremont said. “These types of questions help design and fill in the cracks.”