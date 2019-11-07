PORT HAWKESBURY: The Port Hawkesbury Judo Club is a busy place these days as the group is settling into its new stomping grounds at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

“It’s appealing for the eyes, comfortable and well lit,” said Wayne Reynolds, who coaches at the club along with Ken Landry. “A few people have already come in from the gym to check it out. We’re coming around, but we’d like to spread the word on what we’re doing especially in the schools.”

Contributed photos — Wayne Reynolds, who coaches at the Port Hawkesbury Judo Club, offers a trophy to Kate Lamoine. The coach said Lamoine has been very dedicated to the cub over the years, traveling from Little Narrows twice weekly to help out.

The group was practicing in the upstairs of the Strait Area Community Curling Club in recent years, but the club will now occupy a space at the rear of the Port Hawkesbury YMCA. Located next to the judo club’s dojo is a space earmarked for the YMCA’s boxing program.

Reynolds mentioned that last year he and the club approached the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre and YMCA to see what would go into having the group at the Reeves Street facility.

“I must have had the support of Mayor Brenda Chisholm and everyone else there,” he said.

He added that new members are always welcome.