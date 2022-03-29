ARICHAT: With the ACTing Collectively age-friendly grant approved for provincial funding, the municipality selected a project coordinator.

Richmond Warden Amanda Mombourquette told the March 21 regular monthly meeting of Richmond Municipal Council that Dalhousie University selected the municipality to participate in its ACTing Collectively research project, focusing on aging well in communities.

With the project proceeding, the warden said Michelle MacPhee and Claire Doyle will be taking the first round of training.

Mombourquette she was happy to report that the municipality secured $23,371 in grant funding from the Age-Friendly Communities program.

“The majority of the budget will be used to hire a resource person or persons to conduct assessments with seniors,” she said. “We could look at directly conducting the work through our existing municipal structure; directly contracting someone to do that piece of work. The other option is that we could contract an organization to conduct the work. In the past, we’ve looked to the Dr. Kingston Memorial Health Centre to assist with these types of projects.”

With a budget allowing for 800 hours of project coordination at $25 an hour, Mombourquette said she spoke with representatives of the health centre about being the contracting agency.

“They felt that they could provide 170 hours of project coordination, which would take care of all of the financial project management,” she said. “My feeling is that this would be beneficial; in that it would not place an extra burden on any municipal staff, it would provide the health centre with revenue, and it will likely result in the best possible outcomes by hosting this project in close proximity to our seniors safety and social inclusion coordinator who’s going to be integrated in the work as well.”

Council agreed to contract the work to the L’Ardoise-based community health facility.

Council supported the formation of a regional non-profit organization on housing, after a recommendation from the committee of the whole.

The Richmond Arena will be the first site in the municipality to receive an electric vehicle charging station after council decided to have staff move forward with a Clean Foundation Request for Proposals.

The Friends of St. John’s Arichat Society was approved for a $5,000 Type 1 Infrastructure Grant, with $1,250 coming from district 1, $500 from district 2, and $3,250 from the Type 4 Regional General Health Grant Fund.

The Little Harbour Pasture Co-operative Ltd. will receive $10,000 from the Type 4 Regional General Health Grant Fund, with $4,000 from district 5, and $6,000 from the Type 4 Regional Health Grant Fund.

The Rocky Bay Irish Club was approved for $500 from the Type 2 Activity Grant from the District 2 Fund.

After the district 5 councillor declared a conflict and left the meeting, the Village Fitness Centre Co-operative was greenlit to receive $10,000 from the Type 4 Regional General Health Grant Fund, with $500 from district 1, $750 from district 2, $2,000 from district 3, and $1,500 from district 4, and $5,250 from the Type 4 Regional General Health Grant Fund.

Council approved a recommendation made after the Municipal Bylaw and Policy Committee met on Feb. 28 to amend the Flag Policy to allow for an annual review in January “to determine if additional flags are required to be added to the list,” according Mombourquette.

Chief Administrative Officer Don Marchand said work will start soon to improve the entrance to École Beau-Port and the administrative offices in Arichat.

Marchand said Public Works Director Chris Boudreau did get three estimates for the work, and he said staff would keep in contact with the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial about cost-sharing.

District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson suggested staff talk to school administration, bus drivers, and others to get as much input as possible.

“Option 1, just gravel is not going to help that situation, I don’t think. When you look at both sides, going up and down Beau-Port, the driveway and asphalt is in pretty hard shape. If we were going to go and embark on Option 2 or 3, then I like that we do it all at once.”

Council agreed to refer the project to budget deliberations.

Council will sent a letter in support of Ever Wind Fuels’ purchase of the former NuStar Terminal in Point Tupper.

The company said this project would contribute to the green economy by reducing the region’s carbon footprint and providing sustainable economic development.

The St. Peter’s Village Commission asked for support from council to apply for funding under the Canada Communities Building Fund for the community health facility.

Noting the municipality would have to apply then disperse the funding to the commission, Mombourquette said there is no policy for such an arrangement.

Council agreed to defer the request to budget deliberations, then refer the need for a policy to the Municipal Bylaw and Policy Committee.