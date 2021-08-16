PORT ROYAL: A Liberal promise to replace a bridge that has been closed for four years and fix the road now being used as a detour received criticism from the Progressive Conservative Party.

On Aug. 10 in Port Royal, Liberal leader Iain Rankin and Richmond Liberal candidate Matt Haley announced that a re-elected Rankin government will spend $2 million to replace the Port Royal bridge and repair MacEachern Road.

“If elected, I look forward to being a strong voice, and ensuring Richmond‘s priorities are reflected in those of our government, such as we did today,” Haley said in a Facebook post. “Thank you Premier Iain Rankin for taking the time to listen to our residents’ concerns and working with me to address them.”

During the announcement at the site of the bridge, which was been closed to motorists since 2017, the Liberals noted that the span connects the communities of Janvrins Island, St. Mary’s and Port Royal to Highway 206 in West Arichat. They said the closure of the bridge has resulted in a 1.3 kilometre detour.

“This is as much about safety as it is about ensuring our communities remain connected,” said Rankin. “Nova Scotia’s rural communities depend on properly maintained and safe roads and bridges to visit family and friends, travel to work and keep up those important connections. A Liberal government will make sure those connections are maintained.”

The Liberals said MacEachern Road will be repaired and upgraded, including culvert replacement, the installation of guardrails and work to stem erosion along the road shoulder.

On Dec. 18, 2017, the transportation department confirmed the closure of the bridge on Port Royal Road. At the time the department said a regular inspection “identified deterioration of the bridge foundations.” A five tonne weight restriction was placed on the bridge back in 2010.

Then in 2018, Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon was told by transportation minister Lloyd Hines during question period that the department was awaiting the results of a consultant’s report.

On April 18, Richmond PC candidate Trevor Boudreau said in a Facebook post he passed along “several questions” to PC transportation critic Pat Dunn during a virtual discussion of budget estimates for the Department of Transportation and Active Transport, as part of the legislature’s Committee of the Whole on Supply on April 13.

One of those involved the Port Royal bridge. During the virtual sitting, Dunn asked the minister if there was a timeline for repair or replacement.

Hines said the department had “no plans” to re-open the bridge, a point confirmed by DTAT spokesperson Deborah Bayer who told The Reporter the bridge was not on the list for replacement this year.

On Aug. 11, the PCs issued a press release calling the announcement “a desperate attempt to buy votes,” charging the Liberals are “flip-flopping.”

The PCs said the bridge replacement does not appear in the 2021-22 Capital Plan, nor the Liberal platform.

“Liberals have a shameful record of saying anything to get elected. Who could forget their promise to get every Nova Scotian a doctor,” Boudreau said in a press release. “Instead of concentrating on health care, the desperate Liberals have resorted to old fashioned pork barrel politics with one week to go.”

Boudreau added the closure of the bridge forced local residents, tourists, delivery trucks, and emergency vehicles to use a detour route which is also in poor condition.