Home Opinion Letters to the editor Liberals call for continuous glucose monitors to be covered in Spring Budget OpinionLetters to the editor Liberals call for continuous glucose monitors to be covered in Spring Budget By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - February 3, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register