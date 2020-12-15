Lights at railway crossings tampered with – Antigonish RCMP

ANTIGONISH COUNTY: The RCMP is reminding the public to exercise caution at railway crossings after four incidents in Antigonish County where the lighting at the crossings were tampered with.

Antigonish RCMP responded to three incidents of railway crossings being tampered with in various parts of Antigonish County on Dec. 9. Two days later, the RCMP responded to a fourth incident of a railway crossing being tampered with, this time in Monastery.

“During the course of the investigation, Antigonish RCMP determined that the lights at each crossing were tampered with to activate the crossing lights indicating that a train was coming, even though none were,” RCMP Public Information Officer Cpl. Lisa Croteau said. “On one occasion, the lights were tampered with to shorten the warning time of an approaching train by more than 50 per cent.”

The affected railway crossings were in James River, on Brierly Brook Road, at Linwood Road, and on Grovenor Road in Linwood Station, along with where Highway 4 meets Highway 16 in Monastery.

While the Antigonish RCMP continues to investigate, the RCMP would like to remind the public to exercise caution when approaching railway crossings at intersections with public roadways.

Cpl. Croteau advised while it is a safety concern for motorists in the area, it was also lucky no one was injured as tampering with this type of infrastructure could have lead to serious consequences.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact the Antigonish RCMP at (902) 863-6500, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online or use the P3 Tips app.