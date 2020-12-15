COVID-19 testing to start bi-weekly at two long-term care facilities

GUYSBOROUGH: To help fight the spread of COVID-19, councillors in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) approved changes at two long-term care facilities in the community.

During the Home Management report, which was delivered by Warden Vernon Pitts to the rest of council at their regular monthly meeting on Dec. 9, it was explained that the Milford Haven Home for Special Care in Guysborough and the Canso Seaside Manor would begin bi-weekly COVID-19 testing of all staff and visitors.

Council voted unanimously on the operational changes, with the warden noting that they want to start as soon as possible.

“Moving forward, I would expect that’ll be something that is going to continue,” Pitts said. “I don’t know if it’ll start this week or next, but as soon as they can – that’s when they’ll start it.”

He also said staff members at both locations will revert to wearing scrubs while at work, which they will need to change into and out of on the premises to reduce the risk of infection. They instituted this practice back in March, during the first wave of the pandemic, however it was discontinued over the summer, following the easing of provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

“Once restrictions were eased up across the province, they were allowed to return to wearing their regular work clothes,” Pitts suggested. “Now that COVID, is starting to rear its head province-wide, we’re not going to take any chances. We need to stay out ahead of this.”

He added the first set of scrubs they purchased for the long-term care employees have already worn out, so the municipality has made the decision to order a new set.