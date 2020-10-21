Linden, James Alfred

James A. Linden, 81, of Louisdale passed away on October 4, 2020 at the Strait Richmond Hospital. He was a son of the late James and Helen Linden.

James was a member of the Louisdale Lions Club; which he was immensely proud of.

James is survived by his wife of 59 years, Delores Linden; children, Giselle Linden, Patrick(Sharon), Brian (Debbie), Danette (Bradley), Darren (Gail), and Tracey (Barry); 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Herman, Dave; sisters, Jeanette and Julia.

He was predeceased by brothers, James, Patrick, and Ambrose; sisters, Dorothy and Edna; and nephew, Blaine.

Cremation has taken place. Funeral will be held at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made to the Palliative Care Unit at the Strait Richmond Hospital or a charity of your choice. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.greensfuneralhome.ca. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Bernard St., Port Hawkesbury.