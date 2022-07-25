Local body builder qualifies for nationals

ARICHAT: A local body builder has qualified for nationals next year.

On July 16 in Moncton Trina Samson of Arichat finished second out of nine competitors in the Women’s Bikini Over 45 division at the New Brunswick Naturals Body Building Competition, allowing her to qualify for nationals in Toronto in 2023.

“It’s all natural. It’s a drug-tested event,” she told The Reporter. “I can say that I did all the work. I put in the time and the effort, for sure. It was anybody’s game really, anybody’s competition but I felt like I was bring forward a good package. But you just never know; you never know exactly what the judge is going to look for. It can be different each year.”

After doing well in the wellness division in what was her first year of competition last year, Samson finished fourth in the over 35 category this year.

“Wellness is basically, you have a lot more mass and strength in your lower body. Bikini is kind of the overall look; like from shoulders to toes,” she noted. “Wellness is just a much stronger lower body; larger glutes, larger quads, larger hamstrings.”

Along with access to local facilities like Body N’ Soul in Port Hawkesbury and the Isle Madame iFit Centre in Arichat, Samson changed coaches to Devin Trenholm and Sarah Richie.

“I had a different coach last year to this year so I wanted to step up my game,” she said. “I think that made a large difference besides having the gym open full-time, last year it was closed for seven weeks of my prep so I was doing my workouts in somebody’s home. But this year, I was able to go to the gyms the whole time. Just a different coach with a different approach. That obviously made a difference as well. I came on stage probably eight to 10 pounds lighter than I did last year but I built a lot more muscle. Of course, as you know, muscle weights more than fat so I came in a lot leaner this year than last year.”

With public health restrictions eased, Samson said there were 87 competitors this year, compared to 56 last year at the Atlantic Canadian event. She plans to return to New Brunswick Naturals next year.

“This year, the competition was really, really tough, it was very strong. Everybody came with their game on, now that restrictions have been removed and gyms are now open in full force again,” she noted. “That really truly made a difference in who showed up and how they showed up.”

To prepare for this year’s competition, Samson started working out at the beginning of January. Then 20 weeks before the competition, she did daily preparation that entailed strength and cardio training.

“It’s not for everyone but it’s definitely very rewarding. I have no regrets. I don’t regret one day of my prep because there’s not one day that I put it at the back of my mind,” she stated. “I was up every morning between five and six o’clock on the road doing my cardio, six days a week.”

With the competition over, Samson said she is doing a “reverse diet” to gain back 15 pounds in a healthy way and plans to get ready for next year’s competitions in January.

“You do a reversal so that you can gain the weight back, the proper weight that you can turn to muscle,” she explained. “I will be in a really good position starting off next year.”

Despite the hard work, Samson said she “feels good.”

“I feel probably healthier than I felt when I was a teenager. I was very active as a teenager but in a different sense right now,” she said. “I was on stage with competitors that were half my age. To be able to feel confident and feel like it’s just as much yours as it is theirs when they’re 25 to 30 years younger than you, feels pretty awesome.”

Samson added that getting to this point entailed three years of working out and meal planning, with great support from her family and friends. For the first time in her life, she considers herself an athlete and is proud to be an inspiration to others.

“If somebody would’ve made me a bet, even three years ago that I would get on stage in a bikini for a body building competition, I would’ve lost the bet because there’s no way I would’ve ever even thought about doing such a thing because I didn’t even own a bikini or a bathing suit,” she added. “It’s just something that evolved from spending time working out and taking better care of myself health-wise. And I had a lot of friends encouraging me, telling me I should do it. Lots of support.”