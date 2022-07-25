HALIFAX: Two lobster processing facilities and their employees helped make a special wish a reality.

Clearwater Cares, in partnership with the Nova Scotia chapter of Make-A-Wish Canada, granted a wish earlier this month to Koda, an 18-year-old from Alberta who wanted to fulfill a one-in-a-lifetime wish for a lobster fishing trip. Koda is an experienced freshwater fisherman catching trout, perch and jack and loses himself in time when doing what he loves, Clearwater noted.

Janice Beaton, Manager of Mission Advancement (Atlantic Canada) with Make-A-Wish Canada, said they were first approached by Koda’s family in March after colleagues in Alberta reached out to them.

“Make-A-Wish Canada has a long-standing relationship with Clearwater, which instantly came to mind, when approached with this type of wish request. We posed this request to Cynthia Warnica and her team at Clearwater Cares, who quickly replied with an emphatic yes,” Beaton wrote via email. “It was also shared with us that Koda is passionate about fishing in the quiet solitude of nature and was hoping to participate in a small, local, fishing-village type of experience. In exploring other fishing opportunities of this kind for Koda, we reached out to Sabrina Wolthers with Fishing NS.”

Warnica, who is the Executive Assistant to Clearwater CEO Ian D. Smith, told The Reporter that the company was then contacted in April about Koda’s wish.

“We were involved with wish granting indirectly in the past but this time was different,” she wrote via email. “We were now responsible to make a wish come true directly, so we were flattered and honoured. We looked into the option of introducing Koda to our offshore fishery; however, given the length of a typical trip, it wasn’t feasible, so we knew right away that the best option was to host Koda and his family in Cape Breton. Our plan was to have this family experience lobster from ocean-to-plate.”

With the help of Make-A-Wish, Clearwater, the Membertou Trade and Convention Centre, Kiju’s Restaurant, and Lobsters ‘R Us gave Koda and his family a change to spend a week in Cape Breton. The trip included lobster fishing, a welcome reception and cooking Clearwater products one-on-one with Chef Shaun at Kiju’s Restaurant, learning everything there is to know about lobster through Clearwater’s Lobster University program with the staff biologist, and he received a full tour of the Clearwater lobster processing facility in Cap Auguet, near Arichat.

Last minute changes were made the day before due to inclement weather, but Clearwater said the group travelled to Little Harbour and were hosted by Blaire Martell and Lobsters ‘R’ Us, who provided a full tour of his facility followed by a lobster fishing boat adventure.

“The two-day packed agenda Clearwater created ensured that Koda and his family fully experienced every aspect of lobster fishing,” Beaton wrote. “Education, scientific support, working the boat, hauling the traps, and so much more provided Koda with an insider’s view into the day of a lobster fisher.”

Koda was joined by his younger brother, Kaden, his father, Sterling and his friend, Brandon (which was a surprise until the day they departed for Nova Scotia), Clearwater said, noting this was also Koda’s first time on a plane.

“We knew we couldn’t do it alone though, and we also knew that we needed to ensure that every detail of this trip was precise and special,” Warner wrote. “As planning progressed, we found out how much people in Cape Breton cared and how proud they were to be involved and just how special this experience was for everybody. I cannot say enough amazing things about Cape Breton hospitality, it was my first time there as well, and I was mesmerized at how quickly everybody embraced this family and the journey of a unique lobster fishing wish.”

Along with the local facilities, Beaton said Koda was able to go fishing on the Bras d’Or Lake.

“To compliment the lobster fishing experience of an international provider, a local fishing excursion on the calmer waters of Nova Scotia, in search of big fish, was also arranged,” she wrote. “Sabrina, with Fishing NS, generously took on our MAWC request and coordinated a top of the line fishing experience for Koda and his family. Fishing NS prepared a private, guided, exceptional day out in the Whycocomagh area with key figures in the sport fishing world, Andrew Lowles and Matt Dort. Plenty of laughs and the occasional fish filled their day.”

According to Beaton, Koda and his family were grateful for the trip, and the family is already talking about returning to the East Coast since they have a rain check for a helicopter tour of the coast from Breton Air.

“When they are ready, we will send lobsters to them in Alberta so they can show their friends and family everything they learned about lobster from ocean to plate to mouth, but for right now, they need a break from everything lobster,” Beaton added.