HALIFAX: The television show The New Fly Fisher was in Cape Breton last week to film an episode on summer salmon fishing in the Margaree River.

According to a press release issued by the province, The New Fly Fisher is broadcast to millions of households across Canada and the United States on PBS, Sportsman Channel Canada, and the World Fishing Network, as well as broadcasters in Poland, Switzerland, France and Russia. Episodes are also posted online to The New Fly Fisher’s YouTube channel, where they are available on demand to audiences all over the world, they said.

“We’re really excited to be returning to Nova Scotia and the beautiful Margaree River,” Mark Melnyk, Producer, The New Fly Fisher said in the release. “It’s one of the most accessible and affordable salmon fisheries in the world. The highland scenery is stunning, and the people are wonderfully warm and welcoming. Nova Scotia is a favourite destination for our international viewing audience, and we are looking forward to showcasing the Margaree this season. The river is in good shape, the summer salmon run is on and it’s going to be a great show.”

The show visited the Margaree River in 2014 during the fall salmon run, the province said, noting that the episode aired in October 2015. They said the new episode will focus on dry fly fishing, in which the lure floats on the surface of the water, for Atlantic salmon.

“We were delighted to host the crew from The New Fly Fisher eight years ago during their last visit to Nova Scotia,” said David MacDonald, Owner and Operator, The Normaway Inn. “Since then, we’ve hosted hundreds of anglers from all over the world who saw us on the show and booked a trip to Cape Breton Island to fish the world-renowned Margaree. We’re certainly looking forward to having them back.”

According to the province, sportfishing on the Margaree River generates about $1 million per year in economic impact for surrounding communities, and contributes more than $70 million per year to Nova Scotia’s provincial economy.

In 2021, Nova Scotia sold 79,000 sportfishing licences, among the highest participation in decades, the province noted.

“Anglers from all over know that if you want to fly fish for Atlantic salmon, the Margaree River is a great place to go,” said Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Steve Craig. “Nova Scotia has built a reputation for providing among the best and most accessible sportfishing experiences in the world – and we’re thrilled to see The New Fly Fisher showcase that to their audience.”

To buy a Nova Scotia sportfishing licence, go to: https://beta.novascotia.ca/programs-and-services/sportfishing-licensing, for information on sportfishing in Nova Scotia check out: https://www.novascotia.com/things-to-do/outdoor-activities-tours/sportfishing?f=qKz4b33Fj7, to access the 2022 Anglers’ Handbook, go to: https://beta.novascotia.ca/documents/anglers-handbook, for The New Fly Fisher YouTube Channel, access: https://www.youtube.com/c/thenewflyfishertv, and for Margaree Atlantic Salmon – The New Fly Fisher, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJpKbK3lZKo.