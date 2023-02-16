Local lawyer recognized with King’s Counsel designation

PORT HAWKESBURY: After three decades of practicing law, Patrick C. Lamey, co-owner/manager of EMM Law has been recognized by the province for his contributions to the legal profession and for years of public service.

Lamey was one of 13 lawyers who were recognized on Feb. 8 with the prestigious King’s Counsel designation from Justice Minister and Attorney General Brad Johns.

“It’s still a little surreal for me; the practice of law is very demanding and I’m not going to sugar-coat it, it’s not for the faint of heart, and for a lot of us in our profession, just COVID, and post-COVID, everything just seems intensified,” Lamey told The Reporter in an interview. “The ironies of all ironies, I’m in the middle of two fires on my desk that I’m trying to put out, and suddenly a phone call comes from a representative with the attorney general congratulating me, so I didn’t really have time to process it.”

The Port Hawkesbury-based lawyer suggested it was very humbling for him and he was only one of two on the list who were appointed outside the Halifax region of the province, and subsequently was the only lawyer from Cape Breton who was recognized.

“To me, what I’ve tried to do over the years is come to the office every day, and just try my best, realizing I won’t always succeed, and I know it sounds a little silly, but also try not to get into any trouble,” Lamey said. “For me it’s also a recognition, when lawyers have put in that kind of time and commitment, to the practice and trying their best for their clients and trying their best to be an active member of the profession and participate as best as you can in the pursuit of justice.”

Articling in 1992 with the same law firm he’s now a co-owner of, Lamey was admitted to the Nova Scotia Bar in 1993 and was quickly made an associate. He has been in his current position since 2014.

“I’m originally from Fredericton, N.B., that’s where I was born and raised, but my father’s people were Lameys from the Kingsville, Glendale area, so always the trips home sort of stuck with me,” Lamey said. “When I graduated from law school, lots of different options were available but this is the path I chose, and I haven’t looked back since.”

Lamey focuses on real estate, wills and estate planning, probate administration, and corporate/commercial law.

When asked what motivated him to become a lawyer, Lamey indicated while it wasn’t one factor in particular, he mentioned while in his second year at Fredericton High School, he was lucky to be presented with a new program.

“It was an introduction to law program,” he said. “My father at that point had been involved in a part of an administrative tribunal in New Brunswick, so there were a couple times I would go to public hearings and watch him manage the proceedings.”

While his father wasn’t a lawyer himself, he got to rub shoulders with a number of them and it planted a seed within Lamey for a future within the legal profession.

“Once you actually go through law school, it’s a big sacrifice, both in mental and financial energy,” he said. “In my case, in my law school years, I was fortunate for two years to be able to be involved with summer jobs that were very much about the legal practice.”

The King’s Counsel designation took effect for the first time since 1952 immediately following the death of queen Elizabeth in September. It it is bestowed annually to members of the legal profession to recognize exceptional merit and outstanding contributions to the legal community.

Part of the reason he thinks he was recognized was for his work in the community.

Lamey is a member of the Estates and Trusts Section and Elder Law Section of the Canadian Bar Association Nova Scotia Branch (CBA-NS), a member of the Real Estate Section of the CBA-NS, is currently on the Board of Directors for of the Real Estate Lawyers Association of Nova Scotia, is a founding board member of Cape Breton’s award-winning Celtic Colours International Festival, and was also a board member and the chair of the entertainment and pipe band sub-committees for the Canso Causeway 50th Anniversary Society.

According to a media release from the province, an independent advisory committee makes King’s Counsel recommendations to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, and criteria includes a minimum of 15 years as a member of the bar of Nova Scotia, demonstrated professional integrity, and good character.

“I did take a look at the other 13 appointees and they’re all incredible people. Once again, I find myself feeling completely not really that qualified; I remember when I graduated from law school I used to have that feeling that surely they must have made a mistake,” Lamey said, with a chuckle. “And now I have a similar feeling, so there’s obviously a rainbow of emotion. They’re using words like ‘exceptional merit,’ ‘outstanding contribution,’ and ‘demonstration to the legal profession,’ and that’s heavy language.”