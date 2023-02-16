ST. PETER’S: Shanna Burke has been helping unlock the joy of a wish with Make-A-Wish Nova Scotia for the past 15 years.

Burke, who has operated an in-home daycare for the past 20 years, suggested what keeps her connected to the foundation, is that she loves the idea of helping grant a child their wish, and giving them something to look forward to.

“I love kids! I have two daughters of my own and have been working with kids for 20 years,” she wrote The Reporter in an email. “I love Make-A-Wish and all it does for families. I can’t imagine what some of these kids and families go through, so to be able to help with wishes is very gratifying.”

Additionally, Burke owns a children’s consignment shop, does part-time Continung Care Assistant work at the Richmond Villa, and is also an online rep for a few companies, noting she loves to keep busy.

“I am very active in the community and serve on many committees,” she said. “I volunteer for various events and fundraisers and I am the Make-A-Wish volunteer coordinator for this side of the island.”

According to a social media post by the local branch of the Make-A-Wish organization, thanking Burke for her over-and-above dedication, it noted she loves when she meets a child and their family and gets to watch their wish come true.

“I first became involved about 15 years ago. I got all my daycare kids to raise money and we all participated in the walk for wishes at the RBC in Port Hawkesbury,” Burke said. “Eventually, I took over that walk and organized it here for years. I also do several other fundraisers through the year to raise money to grant wishes.”

As for what has made her stick with the organization after 15 years and an immeasurable amount of wishes later, she indicated she loves what it does for families.

“I have met so many amazing kids and families and (have) made lasting friendships with many,” Buke said. “Make-A-Wish allows me to be part of every step of a wish; seeing a wish come together from beginning to end, is pretty amazing.”

Over the years, she has collected many treasured Make-A-Wish memories, yet she recalls one image that comes to mind first, and that’s seeing a child’s face when they receive their wish, something that is life-changing.

Speaking on the most rewarding part of being a part of this particular organization, Burke doubled down on it being the people that she meets and seeing the smiles on their faces.

“Giving a kid a wish and a few moments (to be) a child and they forget about what’s going on, and just relax and be happy and make memories is very rewarding,” she said. “I love helping people and making people happy, which I get to do though my volunteering role.”