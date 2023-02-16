PORT HAWKESBURY: A town councillor said the town’s public works department did a great job responding to a recent problem at the NSCC Strait Area Campus.

Mark MacIver told the Feb. 7 regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council that town employees “saved the day.”

“We had a water break in the building; we had three or four freezes of pipe. I called and they responded right away, they shut the mane off,” he told council.

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton echoed those sentiments.

“We do have a pretty awesome public works complement here in the town,” she said. “They make it easy for us to brag about them.”

***

After the mayor declared a conflict, town councillors decided to take out a full page ad in the program for the upcoming Under 18 AAA Women’s Hockey Atlantic Champions to be hosted by the Cape Breton Lynx hockey team in Membertou, which involves players from the area.

“This is the premier women’s hockey league in the province,” said CAO Terry Doyle. “It’s a significant event to be hosted locally for that team.”

Town councillors were originally considering approving money for a half page ad. Doyle said a half page ad is $500 and a full page ad is $800.

Doyle said the town donated $1,000 to the Atlantic Under 13 tournament at the Civic Centre, then $450 for the Under 15 Provincial Championship in Antigonish.

Finance Director Erin MacEachen said the ad would be funded from the advertising budget.

***

A group formed to fundraise for a new playground at Tamarac Education Centre received a letter of support from town council in their application for a Recreation Facility Development Grant.

“They have recently decommissioned the existing playground because of the age and state of the playground,” the mayor noted.

***

After receiving approval from town council, Karen Stevens will be the newest member of Port Hawkesbury’s Accessibility Advisory Committee.

“She’s passionate about accessibility and likes where the town is going and would like to participate,” said Chisholm-Beaton.

***

Town councillors will decide who will attend the Federation of Canadian Municipality’s annual conference in May.

Although registration documents have not been sent out yet, Deputy Mayor Hughie MacDougall said he wants to be prepared.

“I just wanted to get that on radar so anybody that wants to go will be ready,” he told council.

MacEachen also confirmed that the town has paid its due to the FCM.

Once logistical information is received, like room blocks, the mayor said town staff will forward that to councillors.

***

Town council decided to send a letter of support to the St. Joseph’s CWL for their application to the Department of Communities Culture Tourism and Heritage.

“The CWL is planning on making improvements to the community hall,” Doyle noted.

Chisholm-Beaton said the town has always enjoyed a great relationship with the group.

“We have worked with St. Joseph’s throughout COVID, put on some senior’s dinners that were very well received and lots of compliments,” she said. “Ongoing they’ve been wonderful partners with the Town of Port Hawkesbury and other organizations in the community.”