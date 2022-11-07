Local museum volunteers awarded Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medals

ARICHAT: Volunteers at local museums were the recipients of Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medals earlier this fall.

In a press release issued last month, the Association of Nova Scotia Museums (ANSM) said it was provided the opportunity to recognize 15 Nova Scotians in the museum sector. They said the medals were given to Nova Scotians who made significant contributions to the province, particularly throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The induction ceremony took place as part of the ANSM and Interpretation Canada Conference in Halifax during the opening ceremonies and awards gala, and for those who were unable to attend the Oct. 3 ceremony, regional celebrations took place.

“Her Majesty’s reign embodies the importance of commitment to one’s community, and the Platinum Jubilee Medal honours those who have demonstrated an unwavering dedication to their professions and the well-being of the province,” said Nova Scotia Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc.

Among the recipients, was Rodney Chaisson, Director of the Highland Village Museum. According to ANSM, Chaisson works to ensure the museum is an authentic celebration of the story, language, and living culture of Nova Scotia Gaels. He is an advocate for museums and a support to colleagues, they said.

Dr. Roger Lewis, Mi’kmaq Cultural History Curator with the Nova Scotia Museum, works closely with Mi’kmaw communities to gather and record information about their cultural objects, ANSM noted. He regularly advises museums and educators on how to present treaty rights and Mi’kmaw history, they noted.

According to ANSM, Joanne Watts, Manager of Chestico Museum, is a champion of Port Hood area history and culture. From researching and sharing stories to organizing events and activities, they said she generously shares her time, knowledge, and expertise for the benefit of the entire community.

Susan Marchand-Terrio, Executive Director of the Isle Madame Historical Society which oversees LeNoir Forge Museum, is recognized locally as “consistently and faithfully” leading the organization, ANSM said. They went on to note that her contributions to the provincial museum sector include championing community museums in discussions around evaluation and accreditation.

“We’ve been working day and night towards sustainability and making the museum interesting for our visitors to the island, but also to our residents because, as a community museum, we should be a place that the residents can come for information, or photos, or genealogy, or whatever it is that that they want to know,” she noted. “We should be a resource place and that’s what we’ve been working towards.”

Marchand-Terrio said she was notified of the award just after queen Elizabeth’s passing in September and said the medal is “beautiful.” “It is quite an honour; I was really taken aback, I was not expecting this at all,” she added. “It’s a humbling experience; you’re not expecting this.”

