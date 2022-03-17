Local residents, municipalities, businesses stand in solidarity with Ukraine

STRAIT AREA: As the Russian invasion on Ukraine enters into its third week, action is being taken in the Strait area.

Municipalities are providing financial assistance, a company who knows what they are going through issued a call to action to support peace, the federal Immigration Minister announced an emergency plan, a local post-secondary institution presented a virtual flag raising in support of the Ukraine and will host a discussion on leadership during turbulent times with former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney.

During a special council meeting following the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) committee of the whole on March 2, council passed a motion in support of donating $25,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Ukrainian Crisis Appeal Fund.

Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts suggested the municipality’s donation was made with the intention of supporting democracy and to support an elected government facing and fighting a dictator.

Additionally, Pitts signed a letter urging all mayors and wardens in the province, as well as the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, to donate to the fund.

The municipality’s motion to make the $25,000 donation was approved unanimously and when the letter was read into the minutes, it was met with a boisterous applause from both councillors and attending municipal staff.

Tareq Hadhad, founder and CEO of Antigonish-based Peace by Chocolate, who is a former refugee and now a proud Syrian Canadian, pleaded to Canadians to stand up and send peace in the form of financial support to the people of Ukraine.

“Our family knows firsthand how it is to live through war. So we will do everything we can to help those who are forced to experience it,” Hadhad said in a March 2 media release. “It is something indescribable that we would not wish upon anyone, so every day we do our best to promote peace here in Canada and throughout the world.”

Hadhad suggested he is using his voice to inspire leaders and influential Canadians to spread awareness and to provide financial aid.

“War only creates death, destruction and suffering refugees. Time to stop the cycle,” he said. “Educating Canadians and citizens of the world about the life changing impacts of war and becoming a refugee is now part of who I am. I want my fellow citizens to send a message to the world that Canada stands for peace.”

Effective immediately, all proceeds from our Peace Bars and the Peace Maker collection will be donated to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal established by the Canadian Red Cross.

“The situation in Ukraine is deeply concerning, with the humanitarian impacts rapidly increasing. Many people in Canada have connections or family in the region, creating further stress and concern,” Nova Scotia Provincial Director of the Canadian Red Cross Christina Baert-Wilson said. “Donations to our Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal helps to provide food, shelter, medical supplies and other urgently needed relief items being distributed by the Ukrainian Red Cross, the International Committee of the Red Cross and our counterparts in neighboring countries now sheltering thousands of Ukrainians who have crossed borders seeking refuge from the conflict.”

Peace by Chocolate created www.peaceforukraine.ca so individuals can donate directly to the Canadian Red Cross.

“As a company we have always said we are not in the business of chocolate, we are in the business of peace,” Hadhad said. “Now in Ukraine we see the need for a peaceful world, and we will support all efforts to bring peace back to this country in turmoil.”

On March 3, Immigration Minister and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced the federal government was opening two new paths for Ukrainians leaving their war-torn nation to come to Canada, as part of a plan to welcome an “unlimited number” of people who wish to escape.

To begin, Fraser said that is department has developed a new visa category that would allow an unlimited number of Ukrainians to travel to Canada for up to two years to live, work or study.

People who are approved into the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel will have an open work or study permit, and employers will be able to hire as many Ukrainians as they desire.

The federal government is waiving most of the regular visa formalities, according to Fraser, but applications must still provide biometrics and face a background check before departing for Canada.

Fraser also said that Ukrainians with relatives in Canada will be given an “expedited path” to permanent immigration. Ukrainians who wish to come to Canada on a more permanent basis will be allowed to be sponsored by a “larger circle of family members.”

“We are unwavering in our commitment to do whatever it takes, as long as it takes, to help Ukrainians,” Fraser said. “And we will offer safe haven to your families while you fight on the front lines of a war to defend your freedom from tyranny to the benefit of the entire world.”

StFX University hosted a virtual ceremony on March 4, during which they raised the Ukrainian flag, something President Andy Hakin said was a true stand in solidarity with Ukraine as they fight for democracy and freedom.

“As a university, we strongly condemn the invasion of a free, independent and democratic nation,” Hakin said during the Zoom session. “I wish to recognize all who are demonstrating their bravery and commitment to democracy and social justice in the Ukraine, especially our Coady alumni who call the Ukraine home.”

Today (March 16), the university will have a discussion with Brian Mulroney that will cover the future of Canada’s economy and the former Prime Minister’s thoughts on international issues, such as the volatile situation between Russia and Ukraine.