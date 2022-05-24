HALIFAX: The provincial government announced that 25 rinks in need of upgrades and repairs are receiving more than $1 million through the Rink Revitalization Fund.

Among the 2022-23 Rink Revitalization Fund recipients in the Cape Breton region are the Mabou and District Athletic Club, which was approved for $44,522.92, while the Town of Port Hawkesbury will receive $49,900.

In the Highland Region, $68,400 is going to the Antigonish Arena Commission, and the Canso Curling Club was greenlit for $13,691.25.

Residents of Antigonish can look forward to an improved space for sports and recreation thanks to this funding, according to Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson.

Thompson, who is also the Minister of Health, said the commission will use the funding to improve the sustainability and infrastructure of the facility.

“The Antigonish Arena is a space for staying physically active and building communities,” said Thompson. “I’m very excited that families will continue to benefit from the rink thanks to this funding.”

Also in a press release issued on May 18, Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow said funding for the Canso Curling Club will improve the facility’s infrastructure and sustainability.

“Families in the Canso area will continue to be served by the curling club thanks to this investment.” said Morrow. “Rinks play an important role in our small communities for families to stay physically active as well as a place to socialize with friends and neighbours.”

Morrow and Thompsin said the Rink Revitalization Fund, which began in January, fulfills a PC election promise to help community groups, municipalities and non-for-profit organizations upgrade and repair local rinks so they are sustainable for many years to come.

Curling clubs, arenas and permanent outdoor rinks that are open to the public are eligible for funding, the province said, noting that the types of projects receiving funding include purchasing a score clock, installing accessible entrance doors, upgrading refrigeration, foundation repairs and replacing rink board glass.

According to the province, the total amount of funding for the 25 projects is $1,029,844, and this is the second round of projects to receive money through the fund, which was introduced in 2021.