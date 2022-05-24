GUYSBOROUGH: Warden Vernon Pitts says a new marina in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) will act as the late Rickey McLaren’s legacy in his district.

The boat launch, Pitts said, is currently operational, however the docks are expected to be installed in the coming weeks, in hopes to have them in place and be fully functional sometime in mid-June.

“We’re going to be recognizing Councillor McLaren the day it’s opened, hopefully, there is going to be some kind of plaque,” Pitts told reporters following the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on May 18. “We’re doing this in conjunction with his family, they’ll be fully involved in that.”

The warden suggested council really wants to recognize McLaren as he was a force in the community, and he continues to be a force as “he changed a lot around the table over the years.”

Located in the former picnic park, the Salsman Park Marina is associated with the provincial campground on Highway 316 in Country Harbour, and will have 11 berths and four moorings.

According to the warden, the idea was born in 2013 through community members recognizing the need of a place to launch boats, and shortly after, the municipality hopped on board and supported the project in the tune of $1 million.

“I think it’s a great investment in infrastructure in the community, and I base that, not only upon the residents living there, it’s the tourists coming in,” Pitts noted. “We had a report earlier today, where both the campgrounds over there are fully booked, with a waiting list.”

The marina is designed so the Salsman Park Marina Association has the ability to expand onto it, if there is a need.

Pitts hopes someone picks up the gauntlet and enhances the campground facilities.

“In doing that, I hope down the road, we’re faced with an expansion of the marina,” he said. “We have a tourism initiate, and we’re pursuing that.”