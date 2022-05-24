Increase to taxi rate remains, road lines to be painted soon

ANTIGONISH: Councillors in the Town of Antigonish passed a motion to extend the temporary taxi fare rate adjustment, which saw the base fare rise by $1 within town limits.

Deputy Mayor Willie Cormier brought forth the recommendation from the police and licencing committee to extend the $8 base fare until Aug. 1, during the regular monthly council meeting on May 16.

“At which point council will consider a new rate structure for the taxi fare,” Cormier said.

The fare increased from $7 to the current $8, after the original motion was passed during the March 21 council meeting.

“Everyone is feeling the pressure of the increased cost of living,” Mayor Laurie Boucher said. “The town is not aiming to put additional stress on individuals who rely on regular taxi service to move about our community.”

In correspondence to council, the three taxi companies serving the town and county, Student Taxi, Captain’s Taxi and Tartan Taxi all requested the amendment to the taxi cab bylaw.

Following the meeting, Boucher advised along with the continued rise in the price of fuel, staff hadn’t been able to do the research.

“We noticed the price of gas going up, taxis were not operating a lot of the time, because it wasn’t worth it for them to operate, we had to do something, staff did not have time to analyze that yet, so we’re going to extend the deadline.”

The last amendment to taxi cab fares was made in 2015 in response to the then climbing gas prices, when the cost per fare was changed from $6 to $7.

Town Councillor Diane Roberts said work is needed on crosswalks and other line paint on town roads.

The comments were after adding the item to the agenda to receive an update from senior staff.

Kyle Meisner, the town’s facilities supervisor, advised council everything is in need of attention.

“Our contracts have been finalized with our line painting crew, so they should be starting in the near future,” Meisner said. “We’re also looking to do some work in-house this year too, with students.”

Meisner suggested after their application process, and students are trained, they would get out into the community in the coming weeks.

“There are some paint shortages continuing from this year,” Meisner said. “We do have some stock, so theoretically we can start painting as soon as our new hires are trained.”

CAO Jeff Lawrence advised part of the process is determined by the weather, something that just hasn’t been cooperative this spring.

“And also the temperature of the asphalt,” Lawrence told council. “If you’ve ever painted a deck and it’s cold out, it doesn’t dry. So that’s always a thing for us, we need the warm weather on a consistent basis to warm up the temperature of the asphalt.”

Following the meeting, Mayor Laurie Boucher told reporters they hope the work will start soon.

“Usually we like to have it painted in early May, for the first round,” she said. “The weather just didn’t cooperate with us.”

In addition to having rain, and not really experiencing the optimal weather for painting, on the nice days the town did have, the mayor suggested they have to realize the company doing this is also painting other places as well.

“So we are at the mercy of their schedules, as well as the weather,” Boucher said. “So there’s a lot of factors in there, but we’re very anxious to get it done. Not only does it make the town safer for pedestrians, it also gives us a bit of a facelift.”