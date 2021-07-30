Strait area shaping up to be provincial election hotspot

This region will be a focal point during this hotly contested provincial election.

Premier Iain Rankin met with Lieutenant-Governor Arthur LeBlanc to dissolve the legislature and drop the election writ on July 17, and following a 30 day campaign, Nova Scotians will go to the polls on Aug. 17.

According to Elections Nova Scotia (ENS), COVID-19 protocols will be in place at all in-person voting locations, and prior to election day, voters in Nova Scotia can vote at any returning office or early voting location in the province. They can also apply on-line to vote by mail using a write-in ballot, ENS noted.

At dissolution, the governing Liberals held a slim majority government with 24 seats, the Official Opposition Progressive Conservatives had 17, and the NDP five. As a result of a redrawn electoral map, voters will be making their choices in 55 ridings this election, as opposed to 51 four years ago, meaning at least 28 seats are needed to form a majority government.

Because of these close results, the ridings in the Strait area hold even more value this time around as the Liberals hold two local seats, the PCs one, and the riding of Richmond has no incumbent since it didn’t exist four years ago.

The fact that the Premier, NDP leader Gary Burrill and PC leader Tim Houston toured the Strait area in the early days of the campaign demonstrate how conveted the four local ridings have become.

In Antigonish, Liberal incumbent Randy Delorey, who is the current Attorney General and Minister of Justice, is facing Progressive Conservative candidate Michelle Thompson, who is the CEO of the R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home, and Moraig Macgillivray, a freelance writer who also ran in the 2017 election.

After an electoral map re-design, the riding of Guysborough-Eastern Shore-Tracadie, which had an area of 5,267 square kilometres, has been reduced by 17.8 per cent. The new riding of Guysborough-Tracadie is now 4,332 square kilometres, and still takes in the eastern part of Antigonish County, along with Guysborough County.

Liberal incumbent Lloyd Hines, who is the Minister of Transportation and Active Transit, will be running against PC candidate Greg Morrow, who was the news director at 101.5 The Hawk, while the NDP have nominated Navy veteran Matt Stickland.

Across the Canso Causeway in Inverness County, two political newcomers – Liberal candidate Damian MacInnis, who is the president of Colindale Business Solutions and the NDP’s Joanna Clark, a teacher – will be vying for the seat against PC incumbent Allan MacMaster, who is the current Opposition House Leader.

After the electoral boundaries were re-drawn, the Town of Port Hawkesbury rejoined the riding of Inverness.

As a result of it restoration as an Acadian riding, Richmond, which has an area of 1,308 square kilometres and encompasses all of the Municipality of the County of Richmond, was reduced by 27.1 per cent from the former Cape Breton-Richmond riding which had a total of 1,795 square kilometres, and included parts of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, as well as Port Hawkesbury.

In the race for the newly re-instated seat are Liberal candidate Matt Haley, a coordinator of operations for the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial, chiropractor and former Port Hawkesbury Town Councillor Trevor Boudreau is carrying the PC banner, and the NDP announced Bryson Syliboy, a two-spirit Mi’kmaq originally from the Sipekne’katik First Nation, as their candidate. Rounding out the race is Independent Alana Paon, who won Cape Breton-Richmond by 22 votes in 2017.

These ridings will heavily influence the direction of the overall numbers, and could very well decide the next government and Premier of Nova Scotia.

In the case of Antigonish, if the Liberals cannot hold that seat after Delorey had a 1,324 vote majority in the last provincial election, it will not be a good night for them, and if the beneficiary is the PCs, that could very well predict the course of the evening.

But in the case of Inverness, if the Liberals are able to gain that riding, then a majority government for them could be a foregone conclusion.

Because it wasn’t in the mix last election, having been restored two years ago, Richmond could be one of the most closely watched in the province.

According to Elections Nova Scotia, despite losing the riding, Liberal incumbent Michel Samson won the Richmond County portion of Cape Breton-Richmond by 81 votes in 2017, and this time around the margin of victory could be equally tight.

With a head start on his opponents after being nominated last year, Boudreau has been out and about, but hot on his heels is Haley, who despite being nominated three months ago, has also been busy visting voters, and like Boudreau, appears to have solid support.

The two wild cards in this election are the independent and NDP candidates. It is hard to discern how much Paon’s ouster from the PC caucus in 2019 will affect her numbers, and it is equally hard to tell what kind of footprint the community of Potlotek will play in this election as a result of Syliboy’s candidacy. If the voter turn-out is much larger than past elections, the First Nation community could play a big role.

Not to be outdone, the other local riding that could very well tell the tale is Guysborough-Tracadie.

During the 2017 election, in its former iteration, Hines won by only 71 votes, and with a smaller riding, it’s conceivable the results this time could also be close, Despite a two-way race last election, this could turn out to be three-way contest where vote splitting plays a role, like others parts of Nova Scotia.

In this riding, as in others across the province, the directions of the Liberals, PCs and NDP over the course of the campaign could play a role in how voters make their decisions.

If at the end of the campaign voters see one party emerge above the others, or one issue that dominates all others, that could be the party that gets their support or be the reason behind their vote, and that could tip the balance of power.

With margins this thin, it won’t take much to sway voters and influence what looks like a close and unpredictable election.