Looking back at 2019, ahead to 2020

The first days of the new year is an opportune time to scan through past editions of The Reporter to review the shocking headlines, news makers, trends, and people who shaped 2019.

As was the case last year, the death of Cassidy Bernard dominated the headlines. More than a year after her death, the RCMP arrested her ex-boyfriend and the father of her twin daughters. Austin Dwight Isadore has been charged with second degree murder and two counts of child abandonment. The news was greeted with relief that someone has finally been charged, along with skepticism that the murder charge could be reduced to manslaughter.

Changes to the main thoroughfare in Port Hawkesbury created a lot of debate in and around the town. After being elected last year, new councillor Blaine Macquarie wanted some aspects of the Destination Reeves Street project changed, and when it was agreed that the issues he and others brought up will be reviewed, the year ended with town councillors claiming they were blindsided with the elimination of one aspect of the project.

News early in 2019 that emergency departments in the Strait area were closed a total of 1,279 hours in 2017-18 was alarming, and there are hopes that if this trend continues, or worsens, drastic and immediate action will have to be taken by the provincial government.

There was more bad news on the health front with the departure of surgeon Dr. Janine McGillivray, who was serving St. Martha’s Regional Hospital in Antagonism, as well as Inverness Memorial Consolidated Hospital.

Weeks later, maternal and child health services out of the Antagonism hospital were suspended after the departure of midwives from the region.

Another service also left the region with the dissolution last April of the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network after its member municipalities decided not to sign-on with the provincial development agency. While some like Guysborough decided to go it alone on economic development, Port Hawkesbury decided to join the Cape Breton REN.

One of the bigger news stories took place last April when councillors with the Municipality of the County of Richmond terminated the contract of Chief Administrative Officer Kent MacIntyre, citing a lack of disclosure over finances. This set off a firestorm of controversy with the warden stepping down, residents demanding the resignation of the councillors who voted to fire the CAO, boisterous council meetings, and a back and forth debate on social media that was as acrimonious as the controversy over municipal spending back in 2016.

After another former Richmond County employee, Josette Marchand, announced her intention last winter to sue the municipality for wrongful dismissal, in June, MacIntyre did the same.

Other CAOs in Strait area municipalities had their share of controversy. In the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, the CAO was accused of making an aggressive Facebook post, a claim which was denied by the CAO, as well as council.

Near the end of the year, Inverness Municipal Council discussed a letter making serious allegations against the CAO, a matter which will no doubt be revisited in the new year.

How these issues will play-out during this October’s municipal elections will be interesting.

The troubles of the now independent MLA for Cape Breton-Richmond, Alana Paon, started last June when she was removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus over her expenses and lack of presence in the riding, among other reasons. Weeks later, Paon was kicked out of her constituency office in St. Peter’s for failure to pay rent. The year did not end much better for the MLA as she was absent for half the fall sitting of the Nova Scotia Legislature.

Although a fire last spring in a wood chip silo that sent two firefighters to hospital caused alarm, thankfully it did not impact production at Port Hawkesbury Paper. Months previous, the company unveiled some healthy financial numbers and ambitious plans for the future which could mean a long and prosperous future in the Strait area.

News that the federal government was considering funding the construction of a new public airport in Strathlorne generated a lot of debate, and dominated the Op Ed sections and front pages of newspapers for more than a month. Most of the opinions (especially among those living in the vicinity of the Allan J. MacEachen Airport) were against the new airport, and sensing this public mood heading into an election, the federal government decided not to support the plan.

This debate proved so acrimonious, it was perceived to have cost the federal Liberals support in Cape Breton-Canso, especially after last spring’s announcement that long-time MP Rodger Cuzner was stepping down, due in part, to his exclusion from cabinet despite serving the public for nearly 20 years.

That perception proved false on election night, when after trailing for portion of the evening, new MP Mike Kelloway kept the riding Liberal, despite a strong challenge from Conservative candidate Alfie MacLeod.

In the riding of Central Nova, Liberal incumbent Sean Fraser had a much easier time dispatching of Conservative challenger George Canyon.

Hurricane Dorian tore through the region early last September, causing damage, flooding roads, knocking down trees, and putting out the lights for thousands around the Strait area, in some cases for more than a week. Weeks later, local officials were tabulating the damage and reviewing emergency response plans.

Near the end of the year, the fatality inquiry into the murder of Shanna, Aaliyah and Brenda Desmond at the hands of retired Canadian Forces Cpl. Lionel Desmond, who then turned the gun on himself, was suspended until February. Although long-awaited and highly anticipated, the adjournment was requested by the then newly-hired lawyer for the Borden family. In the new year, it is hoped some answers will be provided as to how the local health care system reacted to the needs of the veteran, and how this reaction may have led to the murders of the Desmonds.

And that was a just a sample of the many big news stories from the past 52 weeks.

Some of those mentioned stories and even some of those not mentioned will play out over the course of 2020, and The Reporter will be there every step of the way.

Happy New Year to all our readers, advertisers, subscribers, and supporters!