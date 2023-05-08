GUYSBOROUGH: Celebrating their seventh year in existence, the Lost Shores Birthday Ride returns to Guysborough this summer.

The birthday ride, which will take place on Aug. 20, will offer cyclists 50, 90 and 120-km routes, each offering a full diet of low traffic, oceanfront hills.

According to a release, the acoustic version of the former Lost Shores Gran Fondo, offers free admission to anyone with a birthday in 2023 and features three snack stops at Port Felix, Canso and Queensport; due to the remote location, roving ride support will be provided and at the finish, cyclists are greeted with cake and ice cream.

“‘We live in a cycling paradise that somehow never got noticed. Seven years later, we continue to share this with cyclists who enjoy rolling oceanfront hills with barely a trace of traffic,” Rob Cater told The Reporter. “Communities like Larrys River, Port Felix, Canso and Queensport offer a friendly welcome and we so appreciate all the volunteers and sponsors who make the event possible.”

The event, which will take off from the Guysborough Mall will welcome cyclists with bagels, granola bars, fruit and water.

The free-admission format is now in its fourth year, and growing each year; last year’s event hosted riders in near perfect Sunday morning summer conditions.

“Lost Shores set out to improve accessibility to budget conscious recreational cyclists who want to enjoy a world class ride right here in Nova Scotia,” Carter said of the relaxed atmosphere of a free, non-competitive event. “These visitors appreciate a break on their travel costs and many stay longer to enjoy local scenery, trails and kayaking.”

Lost Shores Birthday Ride route.

Riders will leave Guysborough at 9 am with the 50-km group going down the shore to Queensport while most riders will head to Larrys River where locals offer their trademark colourful, noisy welcome at the bridge.

“Riders continue on Hwy 316 to the Port Felix rest stop showcasing the Tor Bay islands vista,” Carter said. “At Half Island Cove, the 90-km riders start their return up the shore and the 120-km crowd heads to Canso. This is the last day of the Canso Regatta and a second warm community welcome awaits the 120-km riders.”

All 3 routes do a final stop at Queensport and head back to Guysborough from there.

This region was unknown to cyclists until Lost Shores began organizing cycling events in 2016, and Carter explained, more recently, the Queensport lighthouse and bicycle picture has become the poster shot for cycling in Nova Scotia.

Anyone looking to RSVP is asked to contact rob@lostshores.ca.