Lost surnames

Looking back over the decades, and indeed, centuries, it is amazing to observe the numerous family names that once were common in this area. One of those names that no longer holds a place here is Kelly.

Family 1: 1796

Generation 1: Elizabeth Kelly born 1796 died age 83 April 18, 1879; she married John Hearn.

Family 2: 1799

Generation 1: Charles Kelly 1799

Family 3: 1799

Generation 1: Richard Kelly and Mary Hearan

Generation 2: Richard (he appears on the 1846 D’Escousse census) born 1819; died age 75 February 1, 1894; married January 12, 1844 at Arichat Celeste Landry daughter of Celestin Landry and Madeleine Josse. They had four children:

Generation 3: Henry born 1860; died age 26 February 15, 1884;

Generation 3: William born 1849; died age 26 July 8, 1875;

Generation 3: Simon born 1846; died age 22 December 14, 1868

Generation 3: Martin born 1860; married September 16, 1884 at Arichat Maria Boudreau daughter of Andre Boudreau and Emillie P. Lavache. Martin died age 29 October 20, 1889. There were 2 children:

Generation 4: Phillip James was born in 1885

Generation 4: Mary married Edward McNamara

Generation 4: Patrick S. a fisherman, age 25 married Carrie King, age 20 from Edgartown on September 25, 1912 at Oak Bluffs.

Family 4: 1820

Generation 1: Patrick born 1820; died age 22 Dec. 24, 1842; buried at Arichat.

Family 5: 1830

Generation 1: Martin Kelly died in Rocky Bay November 14, 1815. He was married in Arichat or Newfoundland to Catherine Hearn April 12, 1850; she was born in 1792 and died at Rocky Bay December 28, 1878 age 86

Generation 2: Mary Anne Kelly; she married Patrick Dunn; he was born September 28, 1845, the son of John Dunn and Mary McLeod. Mary Anne died age 62 Dec. 25, 1888 in Arichat

Generation 2: John married August 27, 1866 in D’Escousse to Margaret Campbell daughter of Darly Campbell and Ann McNeil.

Generation 3: Simon died Dec. 16, 1886 age 22

Generation 3: John died Jan. 19, 1871. It is possible that it is this John who married Bridget Proctor in November 1937 at St. John’s Anglican Church, Arichat.

There was one child, Generation 4: John, born October 28, 1838. He purported to have been a shoemaker.

Generation 3: William J. died April 29, 1892 age 4 years 9 months

Generation 3: Richard

Generation 3: Mary Jane died age 6 May 16, 1879

Generation 3: John born 1838 died age 45 September 25, 1883 married Margaret Comeau; they had two sons both of whom died young

Generation 4: William James died age 9 months April 27, 1872 and John died age 10 June 27, 1870

Generation 3: Elizabeth Kelly born 1877 died age 27 March 15, 1904; she married William John Hearn and they had

Generation 4: John Michael (Hearn) who died at age two days on March 10, 1904 and

Generation 4: Clara May Anne (Hearn) died age one week July 17, 1898

Generation 4: Matthew Joseph (Hearn) born January 8, 1902

Generation 4: Mary H. (Hearn) born May 14, 1900