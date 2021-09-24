Family 3: 1804

Generation 1: Francis Grimes married Margaret March, she died June 24, 1863 age 88.

Generation 2: Michael Grimes married Henriette Landry, daughter of Peter Landry and Marie Marchand

Generation 3: William Grimes born Jan. 10, 1846; he married Seraphine Landry on Jan. 18, 1875 at Arichat. The children were:

Generation 4: Charlie (Charles) Grimes was born in 1804, died age 69 Dec. 16, 1893. On Feb. 1, 1858 at Arichat he was wed to Judith Boudreau daughter of Charles and Lucie Terrio. There were two children:

Generation 5: Marguerite Grimes was born Dec. 28, 1863.

Generation 5: Marie Anne Grimes was born May 9, 1858, married William Babineau at Arichat in 1876, died June 15, 1896 age 39.

Generation 4: Mary Belle Grimes born Nov. 21, 1875

Generation 4: Alfred D. Grimes born Sept. 7, 1877

Generation 4: Charles Peter Grimes born Oct. 5, 1880

Generation 4: Narcisse Henry Grimes born Sept. 6, 1882

Generation 4: Marie Rose Grimes born Oct. 10, 1884

Generation 2: Henriette Grimes married June 16, 1843 Arichat to Isae Landry

Generation 3: Adele Florence Landry born Nov. 3, 1843.

Family 4: 1808

Generation 1: Simon Grimes

Generation 2: Simon Grimes was a fisherman, he married Julie Boudreau at Arichat on Aug. 15, 1847. (Another notation reads: “Gloucester Aug. 15, 1887”)

Generation 3: Louisa Grimes was 21 in 1890 when she married Edward Peratat of Gloucester, Massachusetts

Generation 3: Emillie Grimes born Jan. 7, 1849.

Generation 3: Simon Grimes, born Dec. 2, 1850, was a fisherman. He married Annie Boudrot on Aug. 15, 1887 at Gloucester

Generation 4: Louisa G. Grimes, born in 1890, was 20 years old and a type writer when she married William E. Jones, a 31 year old mason

Generation 3: Louise Grimes, born Dec. 20, 1860 married Edward Poole June 8, 1890 at Gloucester

Generation 3: William Thomas Grimes was born on Nov. 8, 1855.

Generation 3: Julie or Julia Grimes was born July 27, 1858. On June 24, 1883 at Gloucester she was wed to Edward Phalen age 34, a fisherman.

Family 5: 1871

Generation 1: Peter Grimes was 24 years old when he married Margaret Anne LeBlanc on Nov. 4, 1895 at D’Escousse. She was 25 at her marriage and 37 when she died July 8, 1902.

Family 6: 1873

Generation 1: Samuel Grimes married Frances Older. There was one child:

Generation 2: Oliver Fitzgerald Grimes born July 2, 1894.

Family 7: 1897

Generation 1: Charlie A. Grimes, born Aug. 11, 1897 Boston Mass., died March 1981 age 84. On March 30, 1937 he wed Genevieve Boucher at Arichat. She died age 97 May 31, 2005 in River Bourgeois.

Generation 2: Peter Charles Carl Grimes born Nov. 13, 1947 West Arichat.

Loose Ends

Margaret Grimes: Born Feb. 12, 1842, died age 42, married Cilister Briand

Louise Grimes married Samuel Samson

Emillie Grimes died age 82 March 10, 1883 at West Arichat, she married Benjamin Socolou.

Marie Grimes died age 85 Sept. 1, 1951 Edmonton

Generation 4: Marie Alberta Grimes, born 1901, daughter of John Grimes; she died age 96 June 1, 1997. Her husband was Sam Gagnon.

Generation 4: Anne Alberta Grimes born Oct. 6, 1901, daughter of Daniel Grimes