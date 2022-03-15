HALIFAX: Three low carbon projects with connections to the region were approved for provincial funding.

In a press release issued last week, the province announced it is investing over $971,000 for 16 projects across Nova Scotia under the Low Carbon Communities program for 2021-22.

One of the grant recipients is Potlotek First Nation, which is receiving $37,500 for its solar maintenance training project, the province said.

Working with the Nova Scotia Community College, the province said this project will develop a customized solar panel maintenance and repair training course for Potlotek and We’koqma’q First Nations. They said this training can be made available across the province.

“We are exceptionally pleased to work with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables to build capacity in photovoltaic maintenance training in both Potlotek First Nation and We’koqma’q First Nation,” Tahirih Paul, Economic Development Officer, Potlotek First Nation said. “This will allow both indigenous communities to maintain existing and future solar farms. We are working collaboratively to ensure forward movement to reduce emissions by 2030.”

Other Strait area projects receiving funding include the Margaree Environmental Association, which was greenlit for $75,000 toward a carbon neutral design for a new recreation centre.

The Alternative Resource Energy Authority (AREA), of which the Town of Antigonish is part of, is set to receive $75,000 for a clean capacity resiliency initiative designed to maximize renewable energy potential.

“The Margaree Environmental Association is conducting a carbon neutral design study for a new carbo -neutral community aquatic facility in western Cape Breton that includes renewable energy generation,” Patricia Jreige, with the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, wrote via email. “AREA will explore the feasibility of implementing grid-scale energy storage and biofuel gensets to maximize renewable energy potential while still meeting capacity demand for the Municipal Electrical Utilities. The project is estimated to result in over 40,000 tonnes per year of greenhouse gas reductions.”

The province said communities are pursuing clean energy projects with funding from the Low Carbon Communities program.

“Communities across Nova Scotia have shown that they want to be a part of our clean energy future,” said Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables. “Nova Scotia has set ambitious climate change goals, and these investments support innovative local ideas that will help us achieve them.”

Low Carbon Communities funding can be used for community planning and designs, feasibility studies, education, public engagement and initiatives that demonstrate positive and innovative low carbon solutions, the province noted.

Since 2018, the province said the Low Carbon Communities program has invested over $3.1 million to support 55 community-led projects across the province. They said the program supports community driven projects that help create long-lasting greenhouse gas reductions through low carbon, clean energy projects.

According to the province, the program is open to community groups, municipalities, First Nations, post-secondary institutions, businesses, and non-profit organizations.

The province added that the full list of grant recipients can be found at: https://novascotia.ca/low-carbon-communities/.