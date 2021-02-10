MacDonald, Alexander Daniel

Alexander MacDonald 76

Alexander Daniel MacDonald, 76, of Troy NS, passed away suddenly on February 1 2021 at the Strait Richmond Hospital. He was the son of the late Dougie and Gertrude (Finnigan) MacDonald and big brother to Patsy (Gerry) Bourque. AD was a proud lifelong member of local 682, an exceptionally skilled tradesman, and an avid story teller. He loved cars, motorcycles, and a good tall tale. If you needed directions, and you were in a hurry, you should have asked someone else, because he had an incredible sense of direction, but the lord also gifted him with an inability to just simply give directions. Once he was done drawing you a map, you knew where you were going and had three of his stories to take with you. It wouldn’t be quick but it would be worth it; and you won’t forget him. If he spoke to you, it was never in passing. He looked you in the eyes when he spoke to you, and he listened. Dad was a genuine soul; one of the good ones. Dad was a farm boy and grew up on a farm with his one and only beloved and cherished baby sister, Patsy. He loved her, and was so proud of the strong fierce woman she is known to be – He loved you beyond measure. Dad swept our mom off her feet with a thick head of hair, always combed to one side; and probably some version of his beloved leather cap (you know the one). Dad was a skilled and natural fisherman and hunter. He had a talent for fly tying and luring a salmon out from the depths of the rivers. He taught his grandchildren Kyla and Blake how to tie flies and drudged through bogs and swamps with Chelsea or Sheri at his hip in search of the elusive trophy buck; memories they’ll cherish always. Many fishing trips were had with some of his best friends, to name a few, Jim MacDonell and Sterling Ashford; who no doubt greeted him at the gates with a tackle box and a fly rod, and those he left behind, Jimmy Davis, and Jody Chisholm. The O’Brien boys held a special place in his life, Special thank you to Donald O’Brien, a pillar in our father’s sobriety, and the man who painted his beloved 74’ Maverick Burgundy; and AD was awfully proud of it. Dad had a way with words. Often jotting down witty poems he thought of or crafting a story. He was our Oscar Wilde. And he used those wise words to guide us; never telling us not to try something, but always there to help us when we got it wrong. He was the backbone of our family, putting us before himself always. AD leaves behind his beautiful bride of 50 blessed years, Dorothy. Dot, as he affectionately called her. She loved him dearly. Even if they had a bad day, she made sure she packed his lunch with love. And depending on the mood, she even cooked it first. We can hear him now, cracking open his boiled eggs to discover they were still raw. “Jesus, Dot” he said, with a mischievous grin on his face. Checkmate, Wife. He graced our mother with six children and three extras we couldn’t shake. In turn, we blessed them with many grandchildren. D.A.(deceased); Doretta (Allan) Antigonish; Bernie (Betty) Guysborough; Keith (Amanda) Creignish; Paul (Marie) Troy; and Rachel (Trevor) St Peters. Jolene, Betty and Amanda wiggled their way in there and he didn’t let them go. He thought of them as his own daughters and he took tremendous pride in them, in us, and in all that we did; Poppy’s grandchildren, Kyla, Mya, Sheri, Chelsea, Blake, Charley, Madi, Connor, Ramsey, Sawyer, Harlow, Jossie, Madison, Jase, Emily and Jesse. Dad was also a father figure to many. If he could teach you something he would. He took many under his wing and made them feel like they were important to him. If he loved you, you knew it. He may not have said it, but he sure showed it. Dad dedicated 29 years to the mill, making countless friends along his journey: Harold, Jody, Claude, and the twins, to name just a few. There were too many to list but if he knew you, know that he loved you and thought highly of you. If he was your friend, he would do anything for you. Music was in his blood, and he passed it down to his talented sons. Dad was happiest when one of the boys was picking him a tune. Thankfully, he never asked his daughters. We got the short stick when it came to musical talent. Thankfully he blessed us with other talents. Doretta, she got dads eagle eye for detail, and myself, Rachel, well I got his way with words. We both got his knack for fly tying. We’re sure many of his mill friends landed a big one on one of our flies. He was very proud of that; always sure to come home and tell one of us who’s fly the fish wanted, and he’d show us the fly so we knew we caught that fish with him. Dad enjoyed many kitchen parties, ceilidhs, and bluegrasses. We have many memories of Vince, Joe, and the gang stomping out tunes; Dad in all his glory. Thank you for giving him those moments. Dad, you taught us so much. But you didn’t teach us how to live without you. We love you. We hope there’s bingo in heaven – We know who’s calling the numbers if there is. To the EHS staff, and the medical team at the Strait Richmond hospital, our heartfelt thanks. Your kindness and empathy will never be forgotten. A special thank you to Greene’s funeral home, also.Funeral details will be announced at a later date. Family flowers only, please. Memorial Donations may be made to the Lung Association of Nova Scotia. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Green’s Funeral Home, 507 Bernard St., Port Hawkesbury. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.greensfuneralhome.ca