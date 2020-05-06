ANTIGONISH: Examining innovative solutions being developed by Coady Institute graduates, partners, and others in the Global South, an expert in inclusive economies has begun to share their experiences during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Through a series of essays entitled “Stories of Community Resilience and Entrepreneurship” written by Yogesh Ghore, a senior program staff member with Coady, is sharing stories from the more than 9,000 change leaders and social entrepreneurs from 133 countries who are at the frontlines during this global pandemic.

“This global pandemic has affected everybody all across the world, our partners have been in touch with us telling us several issues and challenges they’re facing,” Ghore told The Reporter. “But also, they told us the impact this pandemic has on the communities they work with, because a lot of our work is on community development.”

Contributed photos

Self Employed Women’s Association in India, a long-time partner with the Coady Institute at StFX University, has been working with rural women in India to produce and deliver more than 46 million masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Canada enters another week of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coady Institute reached out to their alumni and partners around the world to see how communities are coping with and responding to the crisis.

“We have found a lot in common, we also found some interesting – and inspiring – differences,” Ghore said. “These are stories that we are not hearing about in our regular news feeds.”

Starting with a series of consultations on-lin,e Ghore initially hosted a number of webinars, finding out how people are coming together in their communities across the globe.

Yogesh Ghore, a senior program staff with the Coady Institute, is sharing stories from the more than 9,000 graduates from 133 countries who are at the frontlines during the global pandemic.

Two essays, co-authored with Coady program associate Farouk Jiwa, 20 Million Face Masks and What’s in Your Basket are now on-line. The essays will be part of Coady’s COVID-19 Web site where alumni updates are being curated: https://coady.stfx.ca/coronavirus-covid-19/.

“These are useful stories that can help others as well,” Ghore said. “One key thing we discovered, this pandemic affected everybody, but it’s interesting to compare and contrast how responses are coming along.”

In mid-March when the pandemic first took off, he said there was a serious rush for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE); Canada has a production arrangement with China but in developing countries, the resources aren’t plentiful.

“In India, these poor, rural woman learned how to make masks through on-line YouTube videos,” Ghore highlighted. “And after some trial and error, they started producing them and within two weeks they had 20 million masks.”

That number has since grown to 46 million.

There are some interesting contrast you see across the globe, Ghore said but there are a lot of similarities as well, and used the issue of food as an example.

“If you look at the lockdowns, the agriculture supply chains have been affected worldwide,” he said. “Farmers have produce they cannot sell or transport because of interrupted markets.”

Hearing from change leaders and social entrepreneurs from across the world, Yogesh Ghore says there are some interesting contrast across the globe, but there are a lot of similarities as well.

It hasn’t been business as usual for the Antigonish Farmers Market, something Ghore said resulted in opening their on-line business, in which they’re now accepting orders and offering pick-up service.

As for the stories they’re trying to share, he said there were a lot of issues, challenges and problems and they wanted to focus on the inspiring, innovative stories, to teach something positive.

“We want to look at the issues differently, and question what are the best approaches to help the ones in need,” Ghore said. “This pandemic has affected the ones who have the least ability to cope with that – so we want to help them, and share their stories.”