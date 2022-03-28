MacMaster lays out Nova Scotia’s capital plan

HALIFAX: The provincial government announced funding of more than $1.5 billion in the 2022-2023 capital plan.

During a briefing in Halifax on March 23, Finance and Treasury Board Minister Allan MacMaster said this will involve the start of new projects and the continuation of work on previously announced projects.

“These projects create jobs and spinoff business opportunities across the province, and lead to modern infrastructure for today and future generations,” the Inverness MLA said in a press release.

Among the major construction projects, is the twinning of Highway 104 from Sutherlands River to Antigonish (which is a multi-year project), intersection realignment and access improvements at the intersection of Highway 104 and Route 344 in Auld’s Cove, and upgrades to the Port Hastings rotary (which is another multi-year project).

As for construction projects for 2022-2023, the province lists the turning lane at the Tobin Road-Highway 105 intersection, and intersection improvements at the Trunk 4 and Trunk 16 intersection in Antigonish County.

Asphalt projects listed by the province include the east bound land between Exits 4 and 5 on Highway 104, Trunk 30 (at Exit 11) to Route 312 on Highway 105, Riverside Road easterly to Holgers Lane on Trunk 4, and north of the Lincolnville Loop to Mattie Road on Trunk 16.

On the provincial list for bridge projects is the St. Peter’s railroad overpass on Highway 104 (which is a multi-year project.

Among those on the school construction list is school additions and alterations at Ecole acadienne de Pomquet, which is being funded through the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development.