PAQ’TNKEK FIRST NATION: The RCMP said it expects to lay charges under the Explosives Act after a home was searched and fireworks were found.

According to a press release, Antigonish RCMP said they arrested a man in Paq’tnkek First Nation after an investigation.

“This investigation was initiated after a complaint was received by the Antigonish RCMP,” Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter.

On Aug. 31, the RCMP said the Antigonish Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from Antigonish RCMP, executed a search warrant at a home on Saqamaw Road in Paq’tnkek. Police said they seized a “large quantity of fireworks,” and after the search, they arrested a male at the home, without incident.

The RCMP said the 33-year-old Paq’tnkek man was later released on conditions and will be charged with unlawfully selling explosives under the Explosives Act and breach of conditions under the Criminal Code.

The man will appear in Antigonish Provincial Court at a later date, the RCMP, adding their investigation is ongoing.