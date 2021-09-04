Potential exposure to COVID-19 at locations in Antigonish

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at locations in the Eastern Zone.

There is a moderate risk exposure for those who were at Spindrift Oak Manor (at 271 Main Street in Antigonish) on Aug. 30 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. It is anticipated by public health that anyone exposed to the virus at that location and date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Sept. 13.

Regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms, public health said those present at that location on that date and between those times, for at least 15 minutes, are required to follow the self-isolation instructions, based on vaccination status. COVID-19 testing is also recommended and those who get a positive result will be contacted by public health about next steps.

There are low risk exposures at the Antigonish Mall on Sept. 2 at Eclipse between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and at Dollarama between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Public health said anyone exposed to the virus at this location on this date may develop symptoms up to, and including, Sept. 16.

For those locations, public health said those who do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 do not need to self-isolate while awaiting test results, but those with symptoms are required to self-isolate.

To book a COVID-19 test visit: https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en, regardless whether there are COVID-19 symptoms. Those affected can also call 811 if they don’t have online access or if they have other symptoms of concern.

Public health asks Nova Scotians to get tested at a primary assessment centre or public health mobile unit, and ask that they do not go to a pop-up rapid testing location.

Nova Scotians also have the option to access their results online at: c19results.nshealth.ca/. To be eligible to receive results online, by email or by auto call, bring a provincial health card or student ID to a testing appointment. It can take up to 72 hours to receive or access test results. It is not unusual for two or more family members to be tested at the same time and receive results at different times.

In addition to media releases, all potential exposure notifications are listed at: http://www.nshealth.ca/covid-exposures.