WAGMATCOOK: An Inverness County man will stand trial on sexual assault charges and was sentenced on another assault charge.

According to the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service (PPS), Timothy Bernard, 46, of We’koqma’q First Nation was sentenced to an 18-month conditional sentence and 12 months’ probation for assault causing bodily harm in Wagmatcook Provincial Court on June 22.

This charge was in relation to an incident in We’koqma’q between Sept. 23 and 27, 2017, PPS confirmed.

PPS said Bernard is scheduled to for a trial hearing on Aug. 10 in in Wagmatcook Provincial Court for charges of sexual assault, assault causing bodily harm, and assault.

The charges are connection with incidents alleged to have taken place between July 1 and Aug. 17, 2020 in We’koqma’q, Nova Scotia PPS added.