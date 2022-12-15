Maritime Fishermen’s Union Local 4 gives $5,000 to Feed Nova Scotia

SHEDIAC, NEW BRUNSWICK: The Maritime Fishermen’s Union (MFU) Local 4 voted unanimously to contribute $5,000 to Feed Nova Scotia.

The decision was made at a recent membership meeting in Stellarton, according to a press release issued by the MFU on Dec. 6.

The MFU said Local 4 members fish in the Gulf of St. Lawrence, and they have members from Yarmouth to Sydney. Noting they want to include as many Nova Scotians as possible, they said this donation will help Nova Scotians regardless of where they live.

Feed Nova Scotia is the umbrella organization for food banks across the province and has been operating for 30 years, the MFU said, noting this organization now has 140 member agencies.

“We recognize the need is growing, and we can’t feed our way out of it,” Feed Nova Scotia stated.

While they continue to address food insecurity by supplying emergency food support, Feed Nova Scotia is also working to find long-term solutions to hunger and poverty in Nova Scotia, noted the MFU.

“Our members are in a position to contribute to those Nova Scotians that find themselves in need,” said Gordon Beaton, vice president of the MFU and president of Local 4. “The fishery has not been suffering the past few years, and it is time to give a bit back. Rising inflation and cold winter months combined to leave many vulnerable people reliant on community support. Our members believe in community support, and we hope others will join us in this effort.”