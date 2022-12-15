CANSO: The Canso Lions Club continues to celebrate Christmas.

The local organization made a donation of $200 to Guysborough County Christmas Spirit, a donation to the Lions foster child, $150 to the Canso and Area Daycare Association, and $625 to the Canso and Area Hockey Association to help with registration for two area youths.

The Lion’s kitchen has been busy catering two Christmas meals. A special Christmas tradition returned to the Lions Club with a visit by the GOALS clients from Guysborough who enjoyed several games ending with Christmas prizes, sing-a-long, plus a visit from Santa Claus who presented each client with a gift from the Canso Lions Club. The Guysborough Recreation Department provided pizza and refreshments for the Christmas gathering.

In January the Lions will be selling Club 100 tickets for the Canso Academy bursary.

The Lions would like to thank the community for their continued support and extend a Merry Christmas to everyone. The Lions know that giving to others happens all year and they live by the Lion’s motto “We Serve.”