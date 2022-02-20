John Josselyn Latimer married Hilda Marie Leslie Dec. 29, 1921
Charles John Howard Latimer married Annie Esther Stewart (Boston) Sept. 14, 1921
Harry J. Murray (Methodist, Lynn, Massachusetts) married Agnes J. Mauger June 29, 1921
Charles Eugene D’Amour (Montreal) married Katherine J. Miller (Trenton) Oct. 25, 1920
Edward Burge (Rocky Bay) married Elizabeth Fader (Pondville) (widow of Elias Hornn) Sept. 7, 1920
Albert James Gunning (22, Pictou) married Lottie Mary Christine Isabel Burge (24) May 27, 1920
John Howard MacKichan (28, Cleveland) married Christine Isabelle Mauger (24) Sept. 23, 1919
Abraham Kenneth MacKintosh (28, Port Hawkesbury) married Lisa Mauger (25, Cape La Ronde) Aug. 22, 1918
William John Mauger (36) married Mary Ann Mauger (37) July 25, 1918
Ross Gerald Harstone (32, Seafort, Connecticut) married Josephine Matheson Morrison (St. Peter’s) Nov. 17, 1914
James Logan Shaw (37, Lochside) married Alfreda Marie Leslie (27) Nov. 5, 1917
Allen Archibald Edwards (23) married Grace Alfreda Burge July 12, 1917
Lennox Hubert Tupper Mauger (20, Cape La Ronde) married Ida Jane LeLacheur (18, Cape La Ronde) July 17, 1917
William Ernest Ferguson (23, Cleveland) married Maude Euphemia Catherine Wilson (22, Pondville) June 20, 1917
Howard Clarence Barkhouse (27, Lunenburg) married Elizabeth Maud Franklin (26) June 14, 1917
Edward Alfred Ansell Carrigan (27, fisherman) married Rachel Bell McRae (19, Grand Anse) July 27, 1916
Edward James Mauger married Lillian May LeLacheur Dec. 29, 1915
Charles Louis Bosdet (28, Mexico) married Marian Elise Bourinot (20) Aug. 25, 1915
George Ingram Rice (36, Sydney) married Irene Mildred Gruchy (24) Sept. 15, 1914
James William LeRoy Latimer (22) married Mary Lamey Barrett (21) Mar. 23, 1914
Frederick Charles Steed (23, North Sydney) married Francis Le Grande Gruchy (North Sydney) Dec. 13, 1913
Peter Wallace Wilson (widower) married Laura Mauger Jan. 23, 1911
William Thorley Suchling (Christ Church) married Lillian Alice Gruchy Sept. 16, 1908
William L. Irish (Mulgrave) married Dolina J. Crichton Sept. 18, 1907
Thomas J. Shaw married Ada E. Parker Feb. 6, 1907
Joseph Parker married Catherine Edwards Feb. 6, 1907
Alexander Clifford Carrigan married Mary Jane McAskill Aug. 29, 1906
Anthony William Dobson married Elizabeth Shaw Apr. 30, 1906
William Dunphy married Mary L. McPherson Feb. 7, 1906
Charles George (Janvrins Island) married Layra Mary Nicholl (Janvrins Island) Jan. 10, 1906
Duncan Finlayson married Ethel Maude Ballam Dec. 13, 1905
Peter W. Wilson married Jane C. Parker Oct. 28, 1905
Joseph Henry Luce married Margaret Fortune Oct. 28, 1905
Clemints G. Cutler married Florence J. Crichton Oct. 22, 1905
John Couicsott married Daisy Clarke Smith Jan. 4, 1905
Phillip R. Mauger married Mary Ann C. Mauger Jan. 31, 1903
Phillip H. Ausie married Mary B. Wilson Nov. 18, 1901
Freeman George married Margaret E. Murphy (Guysborough) Sept. 10, 1901
Colin Diggdon (Guysborough) married Florence Nicholl June 10, 1901
Edward L. Brown (widower, Grand Pre) married Jane Edith Hoyt Fixott Dec. 11, 1899
Phillip J. Fixott married Elizabeth Mary Gruchy Feb. 14, 1899
Willard S. Thompson (North Sydney) married Ethel Louise Andrew May 24, 1899