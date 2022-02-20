When the current Progressive Conservative government promised to fix the provincial health care system, some expressed skepticism that they would use the plans and work of others as proof of their success, then point to past oversights to explain shortcomings.

And while recent announcements have been close to the line, the provincial government has managed to pull-off a tricky balancing act thus far.

In a press release issued on Feb. 7, the provincial government announced it is adding 500 new beds in the long-term care system and is following through on commitments to build or renovate facilities across Nova Scotia.

Provincial spokesperson Toby Koffman told The Reporter these beds will all be placed in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

This is despite the fact that there are 1,936 people on the long-term care wait list, with 333 waiting in hospital, and only half of those in the Central Zone, according to statistics provided by the province.

Long-Term Care Minister Barbara Adams acknowledged in a provincial briefing on Feb. 7 that it’s not enough because no new beds were built in the past 12 years. She said the previous government decided not to build new beds and put “all their apples in one home care basket,” which did not work and created staff shortages.

Adams said senior staff are doing conditions assessments of all nursing homes not on this list of 27, since many are over 50 years, and she said a new list will be made.

The province said the 500 beds are in addition to more than 2,000 new or improved beds already in progress at 27 facilities including R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish and St. Anne Community and Nursing Care Centre in Arichat. The 27 previously approved long-term care projects are at various stages of development, and the first facilities will open in 2023, according to the province.

Adams noted that 25 of those facilities are located outside the HRM.

When complete, the province said these construction projects will create or improve more than 2,800 beds across the province, exceeding the government’s goal of building or renovating 2,500 beds over three years.

Adams said Nova Scotians have to wait far too long to get into a long-term care facility and part of the solution is building more single-bed rooms and staffing them properly. She said almost 2,000 people need a place in long-term care, and hundreds of them are waiting in a hospital. Since there is a need to make sure people get the care they need, that hospital beds are available for those who need them, and with an aging population among the oldest in Canada, the need for this investment is even more urgent, Adams noted.

About 7,500 Nova Scotians live in a long-term care facility, the province said, noting that more than 21 per cent of Nova Scotia’s population is over 65 years old, the third-highest percentage in the country. Adams said the seniors population will increase to 32 per cent over the next 20 years and the province needs to look at the long-term.

The province said investing in long-term care facilities is another step in its plan to provide additional support to this sector. The projects generate billions of dollars of economic impact across the province, and this funding will also create thousands of jobs in engineering, construction and health care, they noted.

Mary Lee, President and CEO, Health Association Nova Scotia, said the “is very positive news for those who live and work in long-term care.” She said building new or renovating existing facilities to meet current design standards, including single rooms, will promote improved, safe care and enhance residents’ quality of life.

After being in office for nearly six months and the waitlist “nearly doubling,” the Official Opposition Liberals claimed the government “failed,” by “recycling” a proposal announced on July 9, 2021 by former Premier Iain Rankin.

Seniors and Long-Term Care critic Kelly Regan said the previous government “initiated” the plan to increase long-term care beds, and said “it is curious that the premier seems content with a plan he once heavily criticized,” because that at the time, Houston said their plan “doesn’t scratch the surface.”

Because long-term care and acute care settings are experiencing staff shortages because of the Omicron variant and ongoing vacancies, the province said a request was made to post-secondary leaders and nursing, continuing care assistant and licenced practical nurse students and their instructors at Dalhousie University, StFX University, Cape Breton University, Université Sainte-Anne, and the Nova Scotia Community College to support long-term care and acute-care facilities over the next month.

Brian Wong, Minister of Advanced Education said this is a chance for students to build skills, make workforce connections and help health care colleagues.

For most of the students, the province said these placements will be expedited clinical placements as part of their program of study. Placements that were already confirmed for students in acute care programs will proceed as planned, they noted.

For others who have already completed their clinical placements, it will be a short-term employment opportunity, the province said, noting that students will be fully supported and observed onsite by their instructors and other supervisors who have also agreed to be a part of this effort.

Students who accept a placement and are not already being compensated through a co-op or other type of paid placement will receive a $1,000 honorarium, according to the province.

The province said this will not significantly increase students’ workload beyond current course requirements, and it will support their educational outcomes. They said key program milestones, like graduation, will remain on track.

Adams described it as “an urgent situation” where students and their instructors have the chance to be part of an historic solution.

The province said it is working with the Health Association Nova Scotia, the post-secondary sector, and Nova Scotia Health on the logistics to determine where the help is needed most and what skills and experience are required.

The CEO of the Health Association Nova Scotia said the accelerated placement of students in long-term care facilities will help provide relief and support for those who have been working throughout the pandemic.

Nova Scotia Community College President Don Bureau anticipates “many” practical nursing and continuing care assistant program students are training to be caring health professionals will step forward.

The province said up to 1,500 students and their instructors could be eligible to participate, noting that 26 long-term care facilities are closed to admissions due to the workforce shortage

Because over 1,000 students starting at once would overwhelm the staff and instructors, Adams said those in their third-year will do a two-week placement, while those in their fourth year will do up to four weeks.

The minister said over 98 per cent of students have been placed, and the province is working to place the rest. She stated they will be starting at staggered times to allow for consistency of care across the province.

Then on Feb. 9, the province announced it will spend approximately $65 million in health authorities, long-term care and home care to increase pay for continuing care assistants (CCAs) to make them the highest paid in Atlantic Canada.

As a result, the province said wages for unionized and non-unionized CCAs at all levels in the publicly funded sector will increase by approximately 23 per, bringing the top annual salary to $48,419. For most full-time CCAs, they claim this is an annual increase of close to $9,000 a year.

The province said the continuing care sector is facing serious recruitment and retention issues with many CCAs working short-staffed under difficult conditions, which is impacting the quality and availability of care for seniors and their families.

Premier Tim Houston said the province heard from CCAs and unions that wages were the lowest in the country.

Those groups with collective agreements that are already settled will be adjusted upward to the new levels, and those not yet settled will incorporate the new pay scales, the province noted. They said collective bargaining will continue, and CCAs will not have to wait until bargaining concludes to receive this increase, but details and timing of implementation will be determined by individual employers working with unions.

The news was greeted positively, but some members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees claim this is a good step, while others are waiting for their raises, reasoning they too have been strained by a fraying system.

These announcements are good news for a sector that has been pulled to the breaking point during the pandemic.

But the fact that so many people outside the HRM will not receive the new beds, even though half of those on waiting lists are outside the Central Zone, really doesn’t add up.

The reasoning from the province was that only two HRM facilities are on the list of 27 receiving renovations, but the fact is, every one of those health care centres in rural Nova Scotia that are on the list, and others that aren’t, need work done immediately.

There is no doubt the province is being pulled in many directions, as the need for long-term care workers is great, in every single region of Nova Scotia. Adding to the strain is that previous governments, of all stripes, refused to make the funding commitments years ago when it would now be felt.

But that was then. In the present, this government has the ability to fix these mistakes.

The fact they’ve been in power for half a year, will buy them some time and good will to undertake the work and make the decisions necessary, but that honeymoon period is coming to an end, and Nova Scotians will demand not just action, but proof that changes are taking place.