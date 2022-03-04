Warning: the following story contains disturbing details

HALIFAX: The first full week of public hearings investigating April 2020’s shooting and arson rampage offered a vivid picture of the trauma inflicted on residents of Portapique and the first RCMP officers on the scene.

Four nine-to-11-aged children hiding out in a basement after their parents were shot and killed called 911, describing the mayhem around them and providing the operator with chilling details, including the identity of the killer and that he was disguised as a Mountie and driving a fake RCMP cruiser.

In the confusion, with gunshots and blasts from fires popping off around them – and fears they, too, were targets – RCMP officers failed to capture the perpetrator before he escaped the heavily wooded community on a little-used back road and continued his 13-hour massacre.

He killed 13 of his neighbours in less than an hour, with officers on the scene for at least a third of that time. He went on to kill nine more in surrounding communities before being shot dead by a Mountie who spotted him at a gas station north of Halifax.

Lawyers for the families of the 22 people killed, including a pregnant woman, argued last week that those first responders should be called as witnesses for live testimony during the public hearings to fill in gaps and provide clarity on inconsistencies.

The RCMP and a police union countered that the officers could be re-traumatized by testifying. For the first responders, the scene they found was a reminder of training they received after five RCMP officers were killed by a shooter in Moncton. Staying in a police vehicle would make them easy targets so they proceeded on foot.

The provincially and federally funded Mass Casualty Commission is planning to call some senior RCMP officers to testify. Most of the 18 officers who responded on April 18 and 19, 2020 have been interviewed by members of the commission.

But those first on the scene are not on the witness list for the public hearings because of the commission’s commitment to work in ways that minimize harm, including the potential for re-traumatization.

Michael Scott, a lawyer representing most of the families, told the commission that the families “are extremely frustrated at the prospect of having to justify seeking facts in a fact-finding process.”

Arguments on both sides of the debate are scheduled to continue this week.

Lawyers for the family also are insisting that the perpetrator’s common-law spouse, Lisa Banfield, needs to be called to the witness stand.

The gunman began is rampage by attacking his partner of 19 years. She escaped his mock police cruiser and hid out in the woods for hours in freezing temperatures, according to an interview she gave to RCMP officers.

Lawyers for the families argue Banfield’s account is incomplete and they want an opportunity question her to shed light on the timeline of events and what might have sparked the rampage.

Banfield’s lawyer has said she won’t testify until a criminal case against her is resolved. She’s accused of providing ammunition for her partner.

The public hearings at the Halifax Convention Centre are expected to last into the fall. The independent public inquiry, led by retired judge Michael MacDonald, is scheduled to conclude in November with a list of recommendations aimed at preventing a similar tragedy in the future.