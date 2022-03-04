Port Hawkesbury man facing sex charges involving minor

PORT HAWKESBURY: A resident of the town is scheduled to return to court later this month to answer to sex charges involving an underage female.

Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter via email that on Jan. 23 Port Hawkesbury RCMP received a complaint, “alleging that a man had sexually assaulted a female youth.”

Marshall said police gathered information and evidence, and on Feb. 14, 45-year-old Jason Seymour was arrested and later released on conditions.

The Port Hawkesbury resident was charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, and sexual exploitation, Marshall said.

“Bearing in mind the trauma the victim has experienced as a result of the acts committed against her, we will not be providing further details,” Marshall added. “The matter is before the courts and it would be improper to provide further comment.”

According to the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service, Seymour will be arraigned in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on March 28, and the offences date from May 17, 2021 to Sept. 1, 2021.