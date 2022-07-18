Mass shooter’s common-law spouse testifies at commission; families walk out of proceedings

By: Raissa Tetanish

TRURO: Lisa Banfield says she and her family members feel for the victims of the April 2020 mass shooting and their families.

“We’re not angry they’re angry,” she said as she testified in person at the Mass Casualty Commission on July 15, a sister sitting on either side of her.

It was the first time Banfield testified publicly before commission counsel to the events of April 18 and 19, 2020, in which her common-law spouse went on a shooting and arson rampage throughout Nova Scotia leaving 22 people dead, including a pregnant woman.

“It’s angering because he did this and I didn’t. I would never contribute to anything like that.”

For months, commission counsel has been hearing from witnesses and responding police officers to the tragedy, which began in Portapique and ended with police killing the shooter at a gas station in Elsmdale the following day. Prior to her in-person testimony, Banfield participated in four interviews with police, including a video creation of her accounts, and five interviews with commission counsel.

Gillian Hnatiw, commission counsel who interviewed Banfield, said the witness’s participation was to supplement the information previously released in foundational documents. Because Banfield had already provided a significant amount of information, lawyers for the victims’ families weren’t able to cross-examine her. The lawyers, however, were able to submit questions for possible inclusion.

Banfield told police previously of the abuse she suffered at the gunman’s hands throughout their 19-year relationship, including having gotten into a fight the evening of April 18. She said the gunman handcuffed her in the back of a replica RCMP vehicle he had created, however she was able to escape and hide in the woods overnight.

When asked why the gunman may have targeted some of his victims, especially those in Portapique where the couple cottaged, Banfield said she didn’t know.

“This is what haunts me,” said Banfield, her voice wavering, when Hnatiw asked about victims Greg and Jamie Blair. “I feel like he was targeting me and my family. If I didn’t get out of that car, would any of those people died? That’s what haunts me all the time — that they weren’t targeted, that he was looking for me in the beginning.”

During Banfield’s testimony, she said she had concerns as to whether her partner was allowed to have a replica police cruiser, but he assured her someone in authority said he could so long as he didn’t drive it. She admitted she didn’t know other people knew of its existence.

She also said she didn’t report her partner’s possession of illegal guns in the home, which she would find periodically between the couple’s Dartmouth residence and the cottage in Portapique.

Banfield said she was scared what the gunman might do to her if she reported the guns to police.

“There were a couple times that he, if we had a fight, he’d put the gun to my head to scare me and said that he could blow off my head,” said Banfield. “I was scared.”

While she was scared of what he might do to her or her family, Banfield said she wasn’t worried he might use the guns to hurt others, including neighbours in Portapique.

She also maintained she had no idea of her partner’s plans that evening, even after he stockpiled gas and food at the cottage. She said he thought the world was coming to an end during the COVID-19 pandemic. Banfield had never heard him threaten any of the neighours in Portapique and thought he had good relationships with most.

At one point during Banfield’s testimony, family members of some of the victims walked out on the proceedings as a way of protesting the commission’s handling of her testimony.

Michael Scott, a lawyer with Patterson Law representing families of 14 victims, raised doubts about Banfield’s testimony as they walked out of the room.

“I don’t know if Ms. Banfield is lying. I don’t know if Ms. Banfield is telling the truth. I don’t know if Ms. Banfield is mistaken because we don’t have an opportunity to ask her any questions,” he said.

The Mass Casualty Commission proceedings will continue this week, with a continued focus on understanding mass casualties and the role of gender-based and intimate partner violence.