GUYSBOROUGH: Thanks to a local theatre company, Beyond the Sea is set to make its Nova Scotia premiere.

For their return from COVID performance, Mulgrave Road Theatre is set to share accomplished playwright Kristen Da Silva’s story about two strangers, who at a pivotal moment in their lives strike up a conversation on a lonely and allegedly haunted pier.

Their words will hold more weight than they know and the conversation they have will shape both of their fates.

Beyond the Sea will be directed by Emmy Alcorn, who has been the artistic director for Mulgrave Road Theatre, for the past 25 years.

“It really sets us in our region. Everybody in Nova Scotia knows what a pier is,” Alcorn told The Reporter. “It’s a chance encounter and over the course of an hour, they find things in common with each other and they discover what each of them is doing there, and their conversation ends up having an impact on each other.”

She advised both people are making some kind of change in their lives but meeting each other on the pier has an impact on what their decisions are going to be.

“It’s light, it’s funny. It’s funny because people will recognize themselves in those characters,” Alcorn said. “It’s really about beginnings and endings. It’s about life and death. But ultimately it’s about hope and love.”

It stars Gina Thornhill, who is known for productions like Neptune Theatre’s The Woman in Black, Homefirst Theatre’s Some Blow Flutes, and Ship’s Company Theatre’s Pugwash; along with film and television roles in The Mist, Feverish, Diggstown, and Chapelwaithe.

Starring alongside Thornhill, esteemed stage actor Jim Fowler is known for productions like Neptune Theatre’s Shakespeare in Love and Calendar Girls, Two Planks and a Passion’s Frankenstein by Fire, and leading roles in Shakespeare by the Sea’s Midsummer Night’s Dream and Martello Tower Hamlet.

“We’ve had a really great rehearsal period. It’s been very collaborative where they’re contributing to the process, just as much as I am directing the process,” Alcorn said. “So it’s been a really great working relationship, and that shows in the production. They’ve made a really great connection with one another and they have chemistry, which is really important, when you only have two actors on the stage.”

As for the motivation behind telling this particular story, Alcon advised she came across the play last September and at that point, it seemed to her that people were trying to get re-connected with one another after being isolated for a year-and-a-half.

“We were re-learning how to engage in society and this play, even though it’s not about the pandemic, it had that same feeling that these were two people who have been isolated in their lives, and they were re-learning how to connect,” she said. “The themes were similar to what was going on in our society, that was a big part, but it was also because of the setting.”

The play opened yesterday (July 19) and the production team includes stage manager Teagan Keith, sets and lights by Ian Pygott and costumes by Noella Murphy.

Performances will take place at The RoadHouse, which is the former NSLC location in Guysborough.

“We have 50 seats, because it’s a little smaller,” Alcon said. “But it’s perfect for this play because the play is a conversation between two people, so the audience gets to be closer to the stage and really get to be a part of it. It’s almost like they’re sitting on their pier with the actors.”

Every play comes with its share of challenges, and the director said with a cast of two, it’s very demanding for the two actors.

“As for directing it, it comes down to how you’re moving the bodies around the stage, because you don’t want them to be looking at each other the whole time,” Alcorn said. “So how do you change the stage picture in a way that makes sense and in a way that you can believe what’s happening.”

The major theme of the play is that there are beginnings and endings and that there is always hope for a new beginning.

“I don’t want to give too much away,” Alcon said. “Because one of the characters is making a major decision.”

Shows are at 7 p.m. on July 19 to July 23, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. on July 24. Tickets are $28.75, tax and fees included, and can be purchased at www.mulgraveroad.ca or by phone at 902-533-2092.

Mulgrave Road Theatre is generously supported by the Canada Council for the Arts, Province of Nova Scotia, Arts Nova Scotia, Support 4 Culture, and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG).