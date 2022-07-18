PICTOU: Three events were scheduled to honour the memory of those who served in the No. 2 Construction Battalion.

The Black Cultural Centre for Nova Scotia has partnered with the Department of National Defence to organize the events.

It started with a commemoration to coincide with July 5, 1916, when the battalion was authorized as a military unit. Recruitment began two weeks later, while the unit was advised to prepare for service overseas in December 2016 and deployed in early 1917.

Russell Grosse, the centre’s executive director, said it was important to be meeting again in Pictou.

“It’s 106 years later that we are remembering these brave men,” he said. “Pictou is the birthplace of the battalion. It has special meaning to the African Nova Scotian and Black Canadian communities. The town of Pictou has been important in its support of Black history.”

Events included Parks Canada updating the National Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada monument in Pictou, a new interpretive display at the Black Cultural Centre in Cherry Brook, and a national apology by the Government of Canada.

“The events are very significant when you think of the No. 2 Battalion, the legacy of its members and how determined they were to serve and were dismissed,” Grosse said.

The apology was made to relatives and descendants of the battalion’s members who distinguished themselves during the First World War despite enduring racism. It included banning Blacks from joining existing military units and limiting them to non-combat training before construction duties once the battalion was deployed overseas.

“That apology will be significant for several reasons,” Grosse said. “It’s not only the apology (to the battalion). It’s the first apology from the Government of Canada to the Black community, period. It was a wonderful time preparing for this.”

Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, delivered an apology in Truro on behalf of the Government of Canada for the systemic anti-Black racism that members of No. 2 Construction Battalion endured before, during, and long after the First World War.

Trudeau apologized for the government’s appalling mistreatment of soldiers who served in the battalion, and to their families, descendants, and communities.

“For the blatant anti-Black hate and systemic racism that denied these men dignity in life and in death, we are sorry. Only when the truths of the past are acknowledged can we begin to dress the wounds they created and build a better, more inclusive Canada for all,” Trudeau said. “I would like to thank the descendants of No.2 Construction Battalion, members of the National Apology Advisory Committee, and members of Black communities in Nova Scotia and across Canada for their important advocacy which was instrumental in bringing this day forward. The story of No. 2 Construction Battalion, and the stories of bravery, honour, and sacrifice of many other trailblazing Canadians, will play an important role in ensuring this horrible treatment never occurs again.”

In a Facebook post, Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway echoed the Prime Minister’s sentiments.

“Today, the federal government issued a formal apology to the descendants and relatives of the members of the No. 2 Construction Battalion. Many of whom were from Cape Breton-Canso communities, Sunnyville and Lincolnville,” Kelloway said. “The contributions made by the primarily Black military unit were immeasurable and cannot be forgotten.”

The July 5 event was the first time for an in-person gathering since 2019 due to the pandemic. It first took place in 1993 and the monument was first dedicated with the help of Calvin Ruck and Lawrence LeBlanc.

Ruck organized the services until his passing, while LeBlanc began working with him.

“Calvin and I worked at it,” LeBlanc said. “I wanted it to happen every year and it did until the pandemic. I’m very pleased and proud it’s back.”

LeBlanc praised Ruck’s personal qualities as they worked together on the service and related events over the years.

“Calvin was the smartest man you’ll ever meet, and a great gentleman,” he said. “He’s one man I’ll never forget.”

Grosse said he appreciates the growing abundance of information that has been accumulated regarding the battalion, and in one aspect it has affected him personally.

“I found I had a great uncle who was in the battalion,” he said. “It’s a tribute to the work to keep its legacy alive.”

Ruck’s grand daughter Lindsay Ruck was among speakers at the ceremony before the unveiling of a commemorative plaque and interpretive panel.

She told the gathering about her grandfather’s determination to uncover information about the battalion and its members, long before information was available electronically.

“This story and these men will never be forgotten,” she said. “It will remind us that the No. 2 Battalion is not Black history, it is Canadian history.”

Nolan Reddick from the Construction Engineers Flight 144 in Pictou recalls that his grandfather was a member of the battalion.

“It’s really inspiring,” he said of the commemoration. “It’s different this year. Even with fewer people it seems bigger.”

Truro Police Service Const. Brent Bowden said he is glad to return to the monument site after having attended the annual service for so many years.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to honour the Black Battalion,” he said. “Every year, I made an effort to be here so they’re not forgotten.”