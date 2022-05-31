ARICHAT: Council has paved the way for a new business to open up on Isle Madame.

Second reading of an amendment to the Isle Madame Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use Bylaw to add Craft Beverages Facilities in Arichat’s Village Commercial Zone, was approved by Richmond Municipal Council at the regular monthly meeting on May 24.

A public meeting to discuss the bylaw changes was held just before the council meeting and Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson declared a conflict and left the meeting before the matter arose on the agenda.

District 2 Councillor Michael Diggdon questioned whether another distillery would be able to move into that part of Arichat.

“Is the interest in just pursuing a distillery, or is the interest in pursuing a distillery/restaurant? And I only say that because we currently four to five restaurants along this stretch,” he said. “I know everybody is in business, for business, but I would be cautious to change the bylaw; having a new company come in, and an existing company be removed.”

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said small-scale micro-breweries would be permitted in that area.

“It’s not just for that specific area, it’s within that zone, so theoretically someone could open one up across the street from them, and they wouldn’t have to go through this process again because it would already be established,” he responded.

Warden Amanda Mombourquette said Eastern District Planning Commission Director John Bain told council at the public hearing that restaurants are already permitted in this zone.

“This is specifically to add Craft Beverage Distilleries as part of what’s allowed within that zone as well,” she replied. “Of course it’s being driven by a specific interest. It applies to more than just that specific interest; it would apply to that whole zone. I think that’s definitely something that the business owner, and other business owners, would have to consider; how they deal with competition.”

Richmond Municipal Council received an update about a letter to Bell Aliant.

During the regular monthly meeting of council on May 24 in Arichat, Warden Amanda Mombourquette said she and Deputy Warden Melanie Sampson have been working on concerns about landline service during power outages in the St. Georges Channel, Dundee, Port Royal, Grand River, and Johnstown areas.

At the Feb. 28 council meeting, council sent a letter to Bell Aliant outlining the issues, and provided a copy to Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau. Earlier this month, the warden said Boudreau invited municipal officials to a meeting with Bell’s Senior Manager of Government Affairs in the Atlantic region.

“It was a great opportunity, so the Deputy Warden and I jumped on it,” she noted. “It was a great opportunity to express our concerns directly about some of the items that were brought up at council, and we may have snuck a few other issues in there as well.”

Mombourquette said the Deputy Warden provided specific civic addresses and impacted properties to Boudreau and Bell Aliant. And Sampson requested that anyone forward her specific addresses experiencing these problems.

“They’ve committed to following up with us to discuss the matter, specifically related to the landline service and what happens with it going out during power outages,” she told council.

District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said he was “glad to see it.”

Council approved a grant request from the River Bourgeois Community Services Society for $9,000, with $5,000 from Regional Health General Funds, $2,500 from District 4, and $500 each from Districts 1, 2, and 3.

Also approved was a $3,924.44 request from St. Peter’s Royal Canadian Legion Branch 47, with $3,000 from Regional Health General Funds, and $462.22 each from Districts 3 and 4.

A $5,000 request form the South Mountain Arm of Gold Community Association will come from the Regional Health General Fund, but is “contingent on securing other sources of funding.”

The warden and District 1 Councillor Shawn have written a letter to Nova Scotia Public Works about flood damage along Veteran’s Memorial Drive in Arichat, as well as parts of Evanston.