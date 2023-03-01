PORT HAWKESBURY: Matthew LeBlanc is truly a champion.

The 11-year-old IWK patient, from Port Hastings was officially announced as the 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Champion for the Halifax-based children’s hospital during a special celebration honouring him at the Walmart on Paint Street on Feb. 27.

According to the adventurous boy’s mother Tonia, born prematurely at 32 weeks, Matthew and his twin brother Ben were admitted to the IWK’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. While Ben was discharged after five weeks, Matthew’s experience was different; he was born with kidneys that were not functioning, and he began dialysis to keep him alive.

“Our journey at the IWK has been a long one. It started when I was pregnant with the twins as they were born two months early,” Tonia said. “All the money that has been donated here (at Walmart) we definitely have seen it in one way or another.”

At six months old, Matthew finally went home but continued to need dialysis for 12 hours each night. At 19 months, he received a kidney transplant from his father, Andy, and over the next seven years, Matthew had some ups and downs but did well overall.

Then, when he was eight, his kidney started to fail and he received his second transplant in May of 2021.

“It’s all the little things the IWK does. We were on isolation because of COVID, so we were not able to leave the room,” Tonia said. “But they always made sure that Matthew had something to do, arts and crafts to make, games to play, toys to play with, they think of every little detail.”

Photos by Drake Lowthers

Tallying up all his time spent at the IWK, he’s spent well over 500 nights at the children’s hospital and has undergone over 30 surgeries and countless procedures, however today, Matthew’s feeling the best he ever has, and he’s ready to take on his new role as champion.

“I am so happy to represent the IWK as champion this year, I have spent a lot of time there and they made it a fun journey,” Matthew said. “Thank you for raising money to make me as the champion child.”

Jason Thorpe, a relationship manager with the IWK Foundation, explained throughout 2023, Matthew will represent children and youth who receive specialized treatment and care at IWK Health by sharing his story to support fundraising campaigns and events in the Maritimes.

The Children’s Miracle Network Champion program brings together children representing 12 children’s hospital foundations across Canada. Their stories demonstrate the incredible advances that have been made in child health care in our country, and the personal journey children and their families take to overcome illness or injury.

“We know this year’s champion is ready and up for the task,” Thorpe said. “Our champion will be out sharing their story and cheering on our fundraising partners as they pull out all the stops in supporting the IWK.”

The relationship manager advised this was the first time they’ve been able to do a champion launch since the pandemic began in 2020.

“And we’re so happy to be back doing the things that we love to do,” he told the gathering of about 35 community members and Walmart employees. “Through my role at the IWK Foundation, I have the great pleasure of working with the Walmart teams at stores across the Maritime region.”

For those that work at Walmart, to those that come in to shop, there’s a recognizable commitment and effort employees put in to fundraise and support the IWK throughout the entire year.

“Every single time that you organize a special fundraiser or make an ask at the cash, you’re making meaningful differences to the care and well being of the children and families who rely on specialized care at the IWK,” Thorpe said to those employees in attendance. “And that means more to us, than you can imagine.”

For the past 28 years, Walmart Canada has been a partner for the IWK and the Children’s Miracle Network, and as their top fundraising supporter, Walmart Canada makes the largest contribution to the annual telethon.

“Last year, you presented a cheque for $1.3 million,” Thorpe said. “Whether it’s selling re-usable bags, or pens, or asking your customers to give during the Holiday Spark a Miracle campaign, you continually go above and beyond to help IWK patients and their families.”

Walmart’s contributions to the IWK help fund their urgent priority needs, such as supporting the purchase of specialized equipment and advanced technology to ensure their patients have access to the very best medical tools at home.

Matthew and his family will travel to Orlando, Florida, in April to participate in events at Children’s Hospitals Week with other patients and their families from across North America who know first-hand the importance of having access to critical and specialized pediatric care.

Port Hawkesbury Walmart Manager Billy Wadden was pleased to announce Matthew LeBlanc as the 2023 IWK Children’s Miracle Network Champion during a ceremony at the store on Feb. 27.

As a longstanding partner of the Children’s Miracle Network, Billy Wadden, Walmart’s store manager in Port Hawkesbury, advised it was truly an honour to celebrate an event like this with his Walmart family.

“Our team looks forward to the announcement of our champion, every year, and we’re thrilled to have the opportunity to share this event at the Port Hawkesbury location,” Wadden said. “And to be witness to a special journey our young ambassador is about to embark on.”

To get Matthew prepared, Walmart Port Hawkesbury provided the pre-teen with a personal shopping cart and a $500 gift card to kick-start a bit of a shopping spree for anything he may need to start his journey.

“I’m literally shaking,” Matthew said of the generous gesture. “Thank you.”

Receiving a bit of advice from last year’s champion, Katie Hallett, she suggested she’s proud of everything Matthew has done and will do, noting he’s the perfect champion.

“I think it’s cool that we were neighbours in the NICU, when we were babies,” Hallett said in a personal letter. “And now we’re both IWK champions. You will have a fun year and it will feel so good raising money for the IWK Hospital that saved our lives.”