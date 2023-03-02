Home Community Recipients from wellness fund announced Community Recipients from wellness fund announced By Mary Hankey - March 2, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Natalie Stevens accepted the Community Health Board Wellness Funds cheque from CHB board members Kara Burke and Louise Egan, for Swim Safety in conjunction with Strait Chapter Autism Nova Scotia. The project will help with the delivery of a swim program for children on the autism spectrum. Photos by Mary HankeyTheresa MacInnis, co-chair for the Strait Richmond Community Health Board, congratulated the successful recipients for the 2022/2023 Wellness Fund Projects. The event took place at the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury. Mary Anne MacKeigan accepted the Community Health Board Wellness Funds cheque from CHB board members Kara Burke and Louise Egan, on behalf of the Dalbrae Academy School Advisory Committee. The funds will provide nutritional food to students throughout the day. Mildred Lynn MacDonald, co-chair for the Strait Richmond Community Health Board, encouraged the recipients to take photos of how the wellness funds have an impact in their communities. Seven grant cheques were awarded to recipients at the Wellness Fund Community Event in Port Hawkesbury. Monique Marchand accepted the Community Health Board Wellness Funds cheque from CHB board members Kara Burke and Louise Egan, for The Wellness Day. It will provide an opportunity for women in Richmond County to socialize and attend health workshops. Strait Richmond Community Health Board Coordinator, Dorothy Bennett gave updates on the upcoming spring call for fund applications. Seven grant cheques were awarded to recipients at the Wellness Fund Community Event in Port Hawkesbury. Jim Mustard accepted the Community Health Board Wellness Funds cheque from CHB board members Kara Burke and Louise Egan, for Raising the Villages. Their project goal is to help develop community-based pilots based on the need for one-stop-shop for rural health and prosperity. Richmond MLA Trevor Boudreau encouraged recipients of the Community Health Board Wellness Funds to reach out to him for any further assistance. Gina MacDonald (left) accepted the Community Health Board Wellness Funds cheque from CHB board members Kara Burke and Louise Egan, for the Public Education Plan by Cape Breton South Recruiting for Health.