Bear Head submits project for environmental approval

POINT TUPPER: The proponents of a green hydrogen and ammonia project say it’s a major milestone to have recently registered their proposed production, storage, and loading facility for a provincial environmental assessment (EA).

Bear Head Energy Chief Operating Officer Paul MacLean said the application comes after a significant amount of work from their in-house team, and their environmental consultant Stantec.

“We were in a position to file in November, but working with the province’s department of environment and climate change, we spent a lot of extra time and effort doing risk-analysis work, as well as working on consequence modelling,” MacLean told The Reporter on Feb. 27. “That we felt would have made for a much safer project, so we are pleased to work with the province in order to accomplish that goal and we’re happy to successfully register our document for public comment.”

This is now the third time an EA has been applied for on this project, he explained, the first coming nearly 20 years ago when the project was looking to construct a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility at the same location.

“I think the big difference is that we received our EA in 2004; we started construction on the site and we invested about $150 million US dollars on the project, and the focus was for LNG import at the time, when it made sense to bring gas to North America,” MacLean said. “When we filed our second EA, it was after the Shale Revolution happened in North America and we had shifted the focus to LNG export.”

In April 2021, when MacLean and his partner, John Godbold, who is the president and CEO of Bear Head, bought the company, they decided to move away from fossil fuels and focus on green energy to help fight climate change.

“So this will be the third EA undertaken at Bear Head, but we’re happy with the province and with the federal government to make the project as safe as possible from an environmental perspective,” MacLean said. “Not only for the environment, but for the stakeholders in the region.”

Explaining the process, water is run through electrolyzers, then renewable electricity splits the hydrogen and the oxygen from the water, and the hydrogen is compressed and stored, MacLean said, noting that cryogenic air separation units will withdraw nitrogen from the air that will be combined with hydrogen to produce liquid ammonia.

Speaking on the “major milestone,” he indicated Bear Head has been working the better part of the last two years to reach this goal, highlighting once they receive the permitting for the EA aspect of the project, that will put them in the starting blocks for a number of other initiatives.

“In terms of the commercial aspects of the project, further engineering,” MacLean said. “This was a key and critical milestone for the project.”

As for what the company is doing while they await the response from the minister, which will come on or before April 12, MacLean said they’ve been working very diligently on the engineering aspect of the project.

Additionally, the company is working to secure as much renewable energy as they can for the project, whether that’s developing it themselves or working with other renewable energy proponents in the province, he said.

Without the approval of the EA, Bear Head can only continue to carry out studies on the site itself, said MacLean.

“But we cannot move forward with further construction with the project until we receive that approval,” he said. “And then we will work with the project in terms of other permits to construct or operational permits after we receive the EA but that will allow us with certainty to move forward, to continue to invest money with a goal looking for that final investment decision.”

MacLean said construction on the production, storage and loading facility – that is proposed to have a two-gigawatt capacity, and is expected to produce about 350,000 tonnes of hydrogen and about 2,000,000 tonnes of ammonia per year – is contingent on different factors, some commercial, others technical.

“Certainly building the renewable portfolio to make sure we have that access to clean energy for the site, will have to be undertaken in parallel to all these processes,” MacLean said. “Our goal is to reach final investment decision in late-2024 and to be in operation in late-2027, early-2028.”

Initially, it’s estimated 90 per cent of Bear Head’s hydrogen will be converted to ammonia and shipped to European markets, but long-term, the company would like to see it flipped to see more hydrogen being used in Atlantic Canada rather than shipping it abroad.

“I think a number of things will have to happen in the region; the use of hydrogen anhydrous ammonia for energy purposes, for production of electricity, the use of hydrogen for long-haul transportation,” MacLean said. “We would love to see an establishment of other green energy related industries in the Strait area, such as green steel or green fertilizer.”

Bear Head and their parent company Buckeye Partners want to see the Point Tupper project establish itself as a cornerstone industry that would allow other industry to take advantage of being located in the same location, MacLean noted.

Touching on the the EverWind Fuels project, which recently received EA approval and is a similar project also in Point Tupper, MacLean added there is room for both.

“We believe there are a number of common infrastructure elements that EverWind and Bear Head can work collaboratively on, to minimize the impact on community stakeholders and on the environment,” he added. “I don’t really view it as being a competition because the market potential for green fuels is so immense that I think really it makes sense for any of the hydrogen projects to cooperate or collaborate wherever possible.”