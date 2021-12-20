ANTIGONISH: The Mayor of the Town of Antigonish says a recent program introduced by the Province of Nova Scotia to offer flood relief funding for victims of a late November storm couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

“This is some good news at a special time of the year,” Laurie Boucher told The Reporter. “I can’t think of a better Christmas present to the residents of Indian Gardens Trailer Park, then this.”

Some trailers along the 300 metre section of road have been condemned completely while others just need some minor maintenance, the town said.

The Canadian Red Cross will administer emergency funding on behalf of the province to a list of identified, eligible households. The province said it has been working closely with the organization since the storm, and will continue to work with them to ensure that eligible households receive the financial assistance they need.

“We know many Nova Scotians are dealing with storm-related damage, and this program will help ensure that they receive the support they need,” Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office John Lohr said. “This storm created a lot of fear and stress for many people. We want them to have peace of mind and be able to move forward.”

The program will cover uninsurable losses of up to $200,000 per household, the province noted.

“But being eligible of up to $200,000 is going to go a long way, to making sure the homes are habitable again and are going to be safe,” Boucher said. “The biggest section of town affected by the flood would be Columbus Field where the river came up over the bank.”

Mayor highlighted the speed of the water running off Main Street was another major issue.

“That just ate out some of the underneath of the road, so that will have to be replaced,” Boucher said. “The walkway down to the park will have to be replaced and there’s damage coming from the sidewalk near the cenotaph that will have to be fixed up again.”

Luckily, for the town, the disaster financial assistance program offered by the province helps municipalities along with small businesses, not-for-profit groups, and Nova Scotians to get back on their feet.

“We are eligible for financial relief from the province,” Boucher said. “So we’re very happy with the package that the Premier has announced.”