ANTIGONISH: The mayor and warden are disappointed the consolidation process is being undermined.

“We started this process, we unanimously agreed to the process, and how we get there with our guiding principles and that was agreed to by both councils and all councillors,” Mayor Laurie Boucher told The Reporter. “It’s very unfortunate that we do have a few councillors who’re undermining the process by spreading misinformation; to the time we applied for monies from Municipal Affairs, to the fact they didn’t have any say in this in the process, to (being) very disrespectful and disingenuous (by talking) about staff losing their jobs.”

The comments were made during a community engagement session on May 2 at the People’s Place Library on Antigonish’s Main Street.

“Although there’s not as many people here as usual, this is kind of a make-up session for one of the ones that got cancelled,” Boucher said. “It’s people coming in and sharing their concerns about consolidation, asking lots of questions, asking questions about the misinformation that’s out there as well.”

Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron told The Reporter he’s pretty pleased with the community sessions as a whole, with lots of discussion back and forth.

“When we start to drill down into some of the benefits of potentially consolidating, I think people understand that,” McCarron said. “There’s a lot of unknowns that people are concerned about. Anytime you’re looking at change, any type of change, it does sort of create a lot of different emotions.”

With engagement sessions occurring throughout the municipality, McCarron said they’re getting a good “cross section” of discussion.

“People are raising the concerns they feel important to them, and we’re listening,” McCarron said. “We want to make sure and emphasize to folks that we truly are listening; by no means is this a foregone conclusion.”

The mayor suggested that in addition to the community engagement sessions, people are also contacting them directly now, as they have been answering a number of emails and there’s been a lot more activity on their web site.

“People come in with a lot of questions, we know most of our public is involved with social media, so they’re reading as well. We take our time to talk about the facts and the mistruths that are there,” Boucher said. “The consultants are really here to capture what people are saying. Their report given to us will be what we’ve heard from the community; the good, bad and the indifferent.”

Boucher said some people are assuming the consultants are here to “sell it,” but that’s not the case as they’re a neutral party helping facilitate the sessions.

“We’re at an opportune time, we’re at a point where both municipalities are in good financial condition, there’s nobody coming in without a step above the other, we’re coming in as 100 per cent partners, and we want to become one,” Boucher said. “So this is the best time to do it, while we’re doing well and getting along, not when there’s controversy or when one municipality has to absorb the other one.”

For the community members who believe the information requires more than just poster boards, the mayor said she understands where they’re coming from but invites them to take in a session.

“I can tell by some of the things that people are saying, some of them, not all of them, but some of them haven’t attended a session,” Boucher said. “And I think it’s more of an expectation thing; they weren’t expecting this kind of a presentation, so they’re disappointed in it, and that’s fair, but there are the ways you can engage the community other than a plebiscite and other than an open forum.”

With the potential consolidation, Boucher advised there would be “humps and bumps” along the way, with two municipalities sitting down to negotiate a new path forward.

“There will be some give and take along the way. There’s nothing that I can see that is a full stop no that we shouldn’t do this,” she said. “People are thinking if it’s a yes vote, the day after that everything is going to change, it’s not. Your services are still going to remain the same, your taxes ae still going to remain the same.”

The biggest advantage of consolidation is the ability to build capacity, McCarron noted.

“We only have to look back 18-years-ago, when we had a very fractured relationship between the town and county, we went through the amalgamation process and that was tough,” McCarron said. “The town was virtually out of room and they decided to annex; we spent a million dollars between the two municipalities defending our position.”

The warden said in a plebiscite one side was in favor of it and one side was against, and as a result, the status-quo remained.

“For the last number of years, we’ve worked to ty and get that relationship back on track, and so as a result of that, now that things are good, we said ‘let’s take a look,’” McCarron said. “I hate to see us ever plunge back to the point where we were 18-years-ago and put our community back into a state of deep division.”

McCarron suggested the county needs access to the town’s water and sewer facilities, as their biggest growth area is in the fringe area.

“We solely rely on access to the town’s municipal water and sewer, and those are big things,” McCarron said. “So if we came together, and make sure those facilities are available and we support them, I think it’s a win-win for everyone.”

Opposition to consolidation on social media, including a Facebook group that has 963 members at the time of publication, is calling for more transparency and a plebiscite.

“If someone makes a decision that’s based on not knowing all the factors, then the outcome is the outcome,” McCarron said. “It really does limit your ability to make a decision beyond that. To me by having 18 or 20 engagement sessions and having one-on-one conversations is critically important.”

Speaking on a conflict of interest, Boucher advised that a couple of county councillors have been legally advised that they should not participate in the vote; noting it wasn’t something that came from the town or county.

“One instance one councillor works for the town, and under the MGA, he can’t work and be a councillor for the same municipality; he’s a councillor for the county and that’s a direct conflict of interest,” she said. “The other councillor, his daughter works for the town.”