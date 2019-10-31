PORT HAWKESBURY: A local resident has received national recognition in his field.

Robb Baird, manager of the McDonald’s restaurant in Port Hawkesbury, has been awarded the company’s 2019 Outstanding Manager of the Year Award recognizing managers who demonstrate exceptional leadership.

The award is decided annually by franchisees and regional management representatives, based on managers’ results in areas such as sales, customer experience, and employee growth.

Local franchisee Wayne Kennerknecht credits Baird with working hard to achieve such impressive service standards.

“Since he joined the McDonald’s team in Port Hawkesbury, Robb, along with the entire management team, have focused on being service-driven to grow the business year over year,” he noted.

In his 25 years with the company, Baird has climbed the ranks and excelled in his field, with an eye on owning and operating his own restaurant in the future.

“It is an honour to be receiving this award that recognizes my effort to make McDonald’s an incredible place to work and eat,” said Baird.

The 2019 Outstanding Manager of the Year Award is presented to only the top 10 per cent of managers from the company’s 1,400 restaurants across Canada.